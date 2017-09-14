Hibs ladies face Rangers in semi-finals

Have your say

Hibs Ladies will play SWPL 1 rivals Rangers in the SSE Scottish Cup semi-final at Forthbank Stadium on Sunday, October 8.

Chris Roberts’ side are the holders having overcome Glasgow City 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in last November’s final.

The Capital side eased their way into yesterday’s draw by demolishing Glasgow Girls 9-0 in Sunday’s quarter-final clash at Ainslie Park Stadium.

Hibs have already secured the SWPL Cup this season with a 4-1 victory over Celtic in May and remain on course for the treble, Glasgow City currently two points better off than the Hibees at the top of SWPL 1, although City have played a game more.

The remaining tie will see league champions Glasgow City play second-tier club Forfar Farmington.