Hibs Ladies fighting for a place in Cup Final squad

Hibs Ladies boss Kevin Milne has urged his players to pick themselves up and finish the season on a high with victory in the Scottish Cup final on Sunday, November 26.

The Capital club’s 3-0 defeat by Glasgow City on Sunday ensured an 11th consecutive league title for Scott Booth’s side, the Hibees forced to settle for the runners-up spot in SWPL 1 for the third consecutive season.

However, the club remain on course for a cup double this year having retained the League Cup with victory over Celtic in May when they meet City at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena. It’s a rerun of last year’s Scottish Cup final when Hibs prevailed 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

“It was a sore one to take and I think they feel as though they never done themselves justice,” Milne said of Sunday’s defeat. “At the same time we have to remember Glasgow City have better resources and are the real force of Scottish women’s football.

“The game was pretty much over by half-time. Glasgow City haven’t conceded a league goal since May so it was highly unlikely we were going to score four in the second half. We have to be a realistic.

“We had to stay and watch Glasgow City receive the trophy so I think that hit the players hard. We will use this weekend’s final league game with Spartans as a chance for the players to play themselves into my thoughts for the Scottish Cup final.

“The message has to be to the girls that they can still go and win the double.

“We won more trophies than Glasgow City last season and we want to do it again this year. The feeling you get from winning a cup is like no other.”