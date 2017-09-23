Hibs Ladies look to overtake champions Glasgow City

Hibs Ladies midfielder Rachael Small believes the club’s next two games could go a long way to determining this season’s SWPL 1 champions.

The Hibees trail league leaders Glasgow City by two points but do have a game in hand over the ten-time champions.

Chris Roberts’ side visit Stirling University tomorrow, the same venue that City dropped points at after a goalless draw against the students last month.

The top two then go head to head at Petershill Park in north Glasgow on Thursday night.

“From previous years we’ve always been chasing so it’s nice to have it in our own hands and have others chasing us for once,” said Small, who joined from Aberdeen Ladies last June. “But we need to learn how to handle that going into the next few weeks and months as City will be waiting for us to drop points.

“This week is huge. Stirling have already taken points off Glasgow City so to be going there tomorrow, we’re certainly not taking them lightly. We’re not used to playing on grass so that’s something we’ll have to adapt to. We won’t be looking any further than tomorrow but it’s a really big week for us with City next up on Thursday.”

Small’s fine form in a green-and-white jersey this season recently earned her a Scotland recall after a four-and-a-half year absence, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 friendly win over Hungary in Telki nine days ago.

“I think I’ve been doing quite well for Hibs this season but I never really expected to get the call,” Small admitted. “Everything was great, though, and I was even more delighted to get some minutes on the pitch. I’ve known Shelley [Kerr] from my time with the Under-19s and she’s a very good coach so hopefully I can keep impressing.”

Spartans Women travel to Glasgow City tomorrow and, in SWPL 2, Hearts host Glasgow Girls at King’s Park, Dalkeith, while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale welcome Jeanfield Swifts to Peffermill.