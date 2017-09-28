Hibs Ladies ready for tough schedule – starting with Glasgow City

Hibs Ladies boss Chris Roberts believes his players should relish a run of fixtures in which the Capital outfit shall play four matches in just 11 days.

The Hibees travel to Petershill Park tonight for a top-of-the-table clash with Glasgow City in SWPL 1 and then host Hamilton Accies at Ainslie Park on Sunday. The current Scottish and League Cup holders are then at home to Celtic on Wednesday night which precedes Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final showdown with Rangers at Forthbank.

Hibs trail ten-time champions and league leaders City by two points but do have a game in hand over their biggest rivals. However, victory over Scott Booth’s side tonight would put them in pole position to claim their first league title since 2007.

“We have a great squad and we trust them but it will be a tough schedule,” Roberts said. “It’s a real run of games but they’re very fit and I think if you gave them the choice they’d rather play three games a week and cut back from training – I know I would as a player. So we’re excited about the games we have coming up. We don’t see the schedule as something to worry about. We can’t wait to get going.”

Roberts was delighted to have Scottish internationalist Rachel McLauchlan back on the pitch last Sunday following a seven-week lay off with an ankle injury, the midfielder netting the second goal in the 2-0 win at Stirling University.

“It’s been a frustrating time for Rachel so she’s gone through her rehab well and probably ahead of schedule which is fantastic,” he said. “It’s always good to have a player of that quality back in the squad.”