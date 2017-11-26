Hibs Ladies retain Scottish Cup to secure ‘double double’

Have your say

Hibs Ladies defeated Glasgow City 3-0 to retain the SSE Scottish Women’s Cup and complete a glorious ‘double double’

The victory means the Capital side have won both the Scottish Cup and League Cup in each of the last two seasons.

Hibs beat the recently-crowned SWPL 1 champions thanks to goals by Abi Harrison, Siobhan Hunter and Rachael Small.

Harrison put Hibs ahead in the first half, sending the ball home after Hunter had knocked Emma Brownlie’s corner back towards goal.

Hunter smashed a free-kick into the top corner with nine minutes remaining and Small nodded home to put the icing on the cake for Kevin Milne’s side.