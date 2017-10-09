Hibs Ladies set up Scottish Cup final with Glasgow City

Hibs Ladies secured their place in next month’s SSE Scottish Cup final after a 4-0 victory over Rangers at Forthbank.

The Hibees – cup holders – will play SWPL 1 league leaders Glasgow City at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday, November 26. The Capital outfit found themselves three up on Rangers at the interval, Katey Turner, Rachel McLauchlan and Lisa Robertson all netting before Abi Harrison’s header midway through the second half sealed the win. However, with Hibs just two points adrift of City in this season’s league title race, midfielder Robertson insists all the focus is now on picking up as many points in the league as possible. “We are not getting ahead of ourselves because there’s still important league games to play before the final,” the 25-year-old said. “Our focus is now on this weekend’s league game so we don’t look forward to cup finals when we’re still trying to win the league.”

Meanwhile, outgoing manager Chris Roberts, whose last game in charge will be this Sunday’s trip to Aberdeen before taking up the first-team coach’s role at Bristol City, was thrilled to see his side move a step closer to retaining the trophy.

“It was a great match,” he said. “There was loads of quality on the park and I just think the product of Scottish women’s football is fantastic and it’s exciting to see the Hibs Ladies team competing at the highest level of that.”