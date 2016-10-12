Hibs Ladies striker Harrison won’t forget Bayern cracker

Hibs Ladies ace Abi Harrison insists she’ll never forget tonight’s stunning goal against Bayern Munich – even though the strike itself remains a bit of a blur.

The teenager’s thumping shot from outside the box five minutes before the interval in their Champions League Round of 32 second-leg clash at the Grunwalder Stadion pulled a goal back for the Hibees, who’d gone 3-0 behind after a brace from Anna Gerhardt and a Lisa Evans effort. Having lost 6-0 at Easter Road in last week’s first leg, the Hibees were playing for pride in Germany. And, although Vivianne Miedema scored the only goal of the second period to send Bayern through 10-1 on aggregate, Harrison says she and her team-mates have loved every second of their European adventure.

“We did ourselves justice so we can all be really proud,” said the Scottish internationalist. “I think we played a lot more positively tonight than we did at Easter Road in the first leg. We had nothing to lose. We’ve really loved the whole experience playing against such a top side. The goal was one of those moments where you can’t really remember because it all happened so fast but it’s great for me personally to score. It’s a goal I’ll always look back on so it’s a great feeling.”

Hibs manager Roberts praised his players, saying: “The first game, we defended for 90 minutes but tonight we were right in it. I think we could have done better for some of the goals but we were in the game – that’s for sure. The girls are a credit to themselves, the SWPL and Hibs as well. The international manager [Anna Signeul] was watching on and she was full of praise for the girls in how they competed. At times, they actually took the game to Bayern and had a real go at them.

“It’s been a learning curve but it’s one we’ve all thoroughly enjoyed. We now have to go and put a plan in place to work towards that next level.”