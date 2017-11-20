Hibs Ladies turn focus to final after ending league in style

Hibs Ladies striker Abi Harrison was happy to finish the SWPL 1 season off in style and then immediately set her sights on Sunday’s SSE Scottish Cup final against Glasgow City.

The Hibees rounded off their league campaign with a 3-0 victory over Capital rivals Spartans Women at Ainslie Park, the League Cup winners again forced to play second fiddle to City who were crowned champions for an 11th consecutive year following last weekend’s win over Hibs.

Rachael Small’s brace and a late strike from substitute Lia Tweedie gave the current Scottish Cup holders a morale-boosting win ahead of this weekend’s match at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Arena.

And now 20-year-old Harrison, who finished the league’s top goalscorer this year with 15, is desperate to finish 2017 on a high.

“I thought we played some good football against Spartans so it was a good response from last week. The subs that came on and made a difference so it’s good to get some momentum ahead of Sunday,” Harrison said.

“We weren’t overlooking the Spartans game so now that’s out the way the main focus is on the final. Everyone is obviously excited to be in another final and hopefully we can retain the cup.

“We’ve played well this season and not dropped points to anyone apart from Glasgow City so it’s tough to take. We’ve missed out by that little bit again but we’ve got the final to look forward to first and then we’ll reflect on the season before going again next year.”