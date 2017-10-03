Jack Guthrie ‘playing for Edinburgh Uni with fractured ankle’

Edinburgh University boss Dorian Ogunro has revealed last season’s top goalscorer Jack Guthrie has been playing through the pain barrier with a fractured ankle.

The striker, 23, sat out Saturday’s 1-1 stalemate with East Kilbride at Peffermill despite coming on as a second-half substitute to score the winner in the students’ William Hill Scottish Cup first-round win over Lossiemouth just seven days beforehand.

He will also miss tonight’s Lowland League trip to East Stirlingshire but Ogunro is hopeful the medical student will be available for selection when Fraserburgh visit the Capital on Scottish Cup second-round duty a week on Saturday.

“The ankle problem he’s had for the majority of the season so far has actually been revealed as a fracture,” Ogunro explained. “He has somehow played some minutes these last few weeks, but it is healing which is good. We have our fingers crossed he’s ready for the Scottish Cup because that’s a huge game for us.”

Spartans are also in league action tonight and could move to within a point of league leaders BSC Glasgow when they entertain Vale of Leithen at Ainslie Park. Dougie Samuel’s men ran out 2-0 winners at Selkirk on Saturday.