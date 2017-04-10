Jack Lynch and Paul Riley take charge at Preston Athletic

Jack Lynch and Paul Riley have been appointed joint-managers of Lowland League outfit Preston Athletic.

The duo, both 41, take over from predecessor Craig Nisbet, who was recently sacked by the Pennypit side following a dismal run of results. The Panners are already consigned to a last-place finish. However, the ramifications are uncertain with the club’s future expected to be resolved next month following the conclusion of the SPFL Pyramid fixtures. Relegation to the East of Scotland League, though, remains a possibility.

.

Lynch has previous experience managing Junior side Edinburgh United as well as being part of the coaching team at Dalkeith Thistle when the Midlothian outfit won the South Division league title five years ago.

Riley, meanwhile, began his playing career with Hibs in the early nineties before a five-year spell with Brechin City. He has also been assistant manager at Penicuik Athletic.

A statement on the official club website read: “Jack and Paul bring with them a wealth of footballing experience as both players and coaches at senior level and we are delighted to have them on board.”

The duo’s first match in charge will be Saturday’s home clash with Selkirk.