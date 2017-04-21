Jamie Devlin: Cup win has put Lothian on trail of glory

Striker Jamie Devlin believes the momentum now lies with Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale as the East of Scotland League approaches the business end of the season.

Lothian ran out 2-1 winners over SPFL League Two and Capital rivals Edinburgh City to lift the East of Scotland Cup at Meadowbank on Wednesday night and now the club’s top goalscorer believes their latest triumph can spur them on to greater things.

Champions Leith currently top the East of Scotland League, five points better off than Lothian but Raymond Carr’s side do have two games in hand. The two clubs also meet in the final league fixture of the season at Saughton Enclosure next month.

“We have a massive game tomorrow against Burntisland to focus on and then another cup final next weekend against Lochar Thistle (South & East Cup Winners Shield) so I think Wednesday’s cup win has given has a real urge to kick on now and go and win the league,” Devlin, 23, said. “It’s a massive few weeks coming up for the club having still so much to play for.”

Devlin, who scored the game’s opening goal, revealed the midweek win over Gary Jardine’s men did not come as a surprise to anyone in the visitors’ dressing-room.

“It was crazy to be on the same pitch with the likes of [Derek] Riordan but our quality showed in the end,” he said. “It could have been a lot more to be honest. The first 15 minutes they battered us but I think once we found our feet we were well in control.

“We know what we can do. I’ve never played with a team that has so many winners and it’s just the set-up really that’s holding us back from where the likes of City are. With our unbeaten run and cup final appearances this season, we certainly feel we wouldn’t be out of place at that level.”

Elsewhere, Tynecastle, who were 3-0 winners over Ormiston on Wednesday night, host Tweedmouth Rangers tomorrow and Heriot-Watt University visit Eyemouth United. Ormiston are at Coldstream.