Joe Hamill delighted as Haddington deliver KO to Bo’ness

Haddington Athletic boss Joe Hamill could not speak highly enough of his players after the East Premier League side travelled to Super League outfit Bo’ness United and won a dramatic DJ Laing East of Scotland Cup second-round tie 4-3.

A double from Scott Moffat, a strike from Sean Hill and an own goal from Calum Scott had the Hi-Hi 4-1 ahead at half-time against the BUs who, although suffering from a poor season in the league, were favourites to win this tie. Despite scoring twice in the second half, the hosts could not complete the comeback.

Former Hearts winger Hamill said: “To come to the home of one of the giant sides of the Super League and knock them out of the cup on their own turf is terrific for the players.

“It was a great result, a great performance and loads of goals. They had us pegged back for the opening 15 minutes, but we were brave on the break and could easily have been six or seven up at half-time. We knew Bo’ness would come at us after the break, but we held firm and I thought we deserved the win.”

Bo’ness dominated the opening 15 minutes or so, but Haddington took the lead in the 17th minute when Andy Jones went on a super run down the left wing and his cross was bundled into his own net by Scott.

Bo’ness keeper Andy Murphy then showed his class with a string of fine saves to keep the lead to a single goal and the hosts equalised in the 34th minute from a Marty Wright header.

However, Haddington grabbed a trio of goals before half time. On the 37th minute Moffat pounced to prod the ball home after the home defence failed to clear a corner. Then a couple of minutes later Hill smashed a terrific 30-yarder past Murphy, followed three minutes later by a header from Moffat to complete his double.

Bo’ness gave themselves a glimmer of hope by pulling a goal back in the 50th minute when Ross Campbell headed home. However, they never produced any real threat for the next half-hour, although they did grab a third goal with ten minutes remaining when Michael Gemmell prodded home.

Bo’ness assistant boss Steve Kerrigan was lost for words. “It was a horror show from our defence in the 1st half and no excuses after that,” he said. “Haddington were ruthless in that first half and we take nothing from our fight back in the second.

Bo’ness United: Murphy, Snowdon, Flynn-Gillespie, Campbell, Nyang, Gemmell, Keast, Jacobs, Kelly, Scott, Wright. Subs: Rintoul, Shirra, Batchelor, Marshall.

Haddington Athletic: Alysandratos, Tusail, Hamilton, Hamill, Cunningham, Inglis, Berry, Hill, Moffat, Cropley, Jones. Subs: Robertson, Wright, Quinn, Temple, Simmonds.