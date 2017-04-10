Jordan Finnie finds the net twice as Strollers defeat BSC Glasgow

JORDAN FINNIE’S double helped Civil Service Strollers claim an excellent 3-1 win over BSC Glasgow.

The visitors came into the match at Christie Gillies Park following two straight wins but met a Strollers side in determined mood.

The hosts took the lead after seven minutes, Craig Newall making a good run deep into the BSC half and playing a neat pass into Finnie, who spun inside the box and rolled the ball across the advancing goalkeeper and into the bottom left corner.

Strollers made it two on 27 minutes. Stephen Froude chased what looked like a lost cause into a corner before hitting a shot from a seemingly impossible angle which found its way into the net.

BSC made a change at half-time, bringing on Arnault Bembo in an effort to get a foothold in the game. His impact was immediate as, following the kick-off, BSC drove down the left and a speculative cross into the box was spectacularly overhead kicked into the net by Blair Lyons.

Strollers cam under intense pressure for a spell although Finnie almost made it 3-1 when he struck a post.

However, they eventually restored their two-goal cushion. On 80 minutes, Jack Downie swung a corner to the back post and Johnny Watson rose high to knock the ball down and Finnie was lurking menacingly to hook the ball into the net for his second of the day.

Civil Service Strollers: Burnside, Newall, Mair, Laird, Watson, Clapperton (Ballantyne), Cunningham, Downie, Boyle (Churchill), Finnie (Smith), Froude. Subs: Brown, Torrance.

BSC Glasgow: Barr, Bowers, Traynor, Niven, Toner, Bell, Corrieri, Cunningham (Bembo), Ferris, Lyons (Jones), Redpath (Duncan). Subs: Brown, Wilton.