Junior Cup: Bo’ness taken to replay by Blantyre

BO’NESS and Blantyre will do it all again this weekend after sharing four goals in an entertaining Scottish Junior Cup third-round encounter.

Saturday’s game was played at Hamilton’s SuperSeal Stadium following a fire at Blantyre’s Castle Park home.

United started brightly with Fraser Keast, Ross Philp and Stewart Devine all going close before Blantyre shocked them by taking the lead. Scott Gibb was caught in possession by Jordon O’Donnell, who advanced on goal before slotting the ball into the net via the inside of the post.

Bo’ness then bombarded the Blantyre goal but the closest they came being a Philp drive that hit the post and bounced to safety.

The deserved equaliser came on 37 minutes when Ruari MacLennan played in Keast, who finished well from the edge of the box.

Bo’ness went ahead on 48 minutes when Stuart Hunter passed to Jack Simpson, who carried the ball forward before crashing a left-foot drive from 20 yards in off the post.

United could then have sealed it moments later but Ruari MacLennan fired wide from close range.

The tie was then levelled when a Jordan Craig free-kick fell to O’Donnell and he swept the ball home.

Keast thought he had won it for Bo’ness late on but his effort was ruled offside.

Blantyre Victoria: Law, Coleman, McLaughlin (Kerr 75), McMahon, Campbell, Jones, Giffin, Tierney, O’Donnell, Craig, McKechnie. Subs: Marriot, White.

Bo’ness United: Clark, Gemmell, Devine, Gibb (Campbell 57), Hunter, Ruari MacLennan, Eddington (Wright 45), Philp, Keast, Simpson, Roddy MacLennan (Strickland 75). Subs: Collumbine, Snowdon.