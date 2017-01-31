Junior Cup draw: Musselburgh handed Penicuik incentive

Penicuik Athletic could host local rivals Musselburgh Athletic in a repeat of their 2015 Scottish Junior Cup quarter-final after the draw was made for the fifth round.

Calvin Shand’s Burgh side will have to navigate their way past West Super League leaders Kirkintilloch Rob Roy this Saturday in order to set up an all-east clash.

South Division side Dunbar United, who lifted the cup in 1961, are enjoying an excellent run in the competition under manager Geoff Jones this season and have been rewarded with a bumper home tie against west top-flight outfit Glenafton.

Linlithgow Rose will face Maryhill away from home, while Super League champions Bonnyrigg Rose will head for Petershill should they edge past Kilsyth Rangers in their fourth-round replay this Saturday.

Draw in full: Maryhill v Linlithgow Rose, Dunbar United v Glenafton, Penicuik Athletic v Kirkintilloch Rob Roy or Musselburgh Athletic, Auchinleck Talbot v Luncarty, Kelty Heats v Kilwinning Rangers, Gartcairn v Carluke Rovers, Renfrew v Sauchie, Petershill v Kilsyth Rangers or Bonnyrigg Rose (Ties to be played on Saturday, February 18).