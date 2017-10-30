Junior Cup round-up: Wins for Tranent, Bonnyrigg, Bo’ness, Linlithgow

Lothians teams progress to the third round

Tranent 5

Easthouses Lily 1

Tranent were well on top in the first ten minutes but were stunned when Gary Shearer scored for the visitors with a spectacular overhead kick in the 18th minute. Tranent were soon back in the tie when star man Kayne Paterson levelled the scores with the first of his four goals. He put Tranent ahead just on half-time. On the hour mark Easthouses captain Graham Young was red-carded. A further two goals for Paterson put the tie beyond doubt with Ben Miller getting in on the act late on.

Tranent: Horne, Christie, Wojyowycz, Todd, Smeaton (Kerr 72), Smith (Fairnie (55), Miller, Fiddler, Fisher, Ferguson (Martin 68), Paterson.

Easthouses Lily: Finlay, Moffat, Pedan, Hall, G Young, C Taylor, Barrie (Buckley 82), McDermitt (McIvor 76), Shearer, Russell, Ferguson. Subs: Netherby, B Taylor.

•

Fauldhouse United 2

Bonnyrigg Rose 3

Bonnyrigg won through after letting a two-goal lead slip. Kieron McGachie headed Rose into an 18th minute lead and he made it 2-0 early in the second half. Then, after JC Hutchison had made a brilliant double save, substitute Matt Bennett pulled a goal back. James Brown saw red in 61 minutes and his manager followed him to the dressing-room three minutes later. David Dunn scored a fine equaliser but Rose finished strongly and Lee Currie hit the winner in the final minute.

Fauldhouse: Hutchison, Arrol, Brown, Stewart, Watson, Dunn, O’Donnell, Ward, J Currie, McLeod, Patrick. Subs: Bennett, D Currie, Coulter, Magee, Brady.

Bonnyrigg: B Young, Brett, Brown, K Young, Moyes, Hoskins, Currie, McIntosh, McGachie, Horne, Nelson. Subs: Martynuek, Gray, Laugh, McConnell, Andrews.

•

Brechin Vics 0

Bo’ness United 4

After a couple of missed opportunities Bo’ness took the lead on 20 minutes with Scott Sally lashing the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box. Scott Black passed up a good chance for the hosts and on the half hour Ryan Millar doubled the lead. The visitors dominated the second half with Andy Shirra adding a third. Bo’ness missed a host of chances including a Sally penalty but Marty Wright headed in a fourth late on.

Brechin: Davidson, Renilson, C Eaton, S Eaton, Ferguson, Craigie, Herron, Black, Davidson, Dawson, AN Other. Not used: Hendry, Muir, O’Neill

Bo’ness: Murphy, Scott, Gillespie, Campbell, Hunter (Nyang), Jacobs, Wright, Gemmell, Sally (Batchelor), Shirra (Wilson), Millar. Not used: Keast, Marshall

•

Lugar Boswell Thistle 1

Linlithgow Rose 3

Linlithgow battled through horrendous conditions to see off Lugar. An early strike from Malone after just four minutes seemed to settle the visitors and Coyne almost made it two 10 minutes later but his effort came off the underside of the bar. With conditions worsening as a result of torrential rain and strong winds, neither side found any fluency but the game turned in favour of the visitors when Lugar’s Drummond was shown a red card nine minutes into the second half. Owen Ronald then produced a brilliant lob into the top corner with 59 minutes played. To their credit, the home side gave everything they had and Stewart struck on 65 minutes to reduce the deficit. With eight minutes remaining, Roddy MacLennan shot home from a tight angle.

Lugar: Davis, Montgomery (Malone 84), Lowe, Crolley, Drummond, Struthers, Shields (Conn 70), Milligan, Stewart, Blair, Ballantyne (Curtis 57). Subs: Waddell, Hart.

Linlithgow: Hill, Thom, Turnbull, McKenzie, Leiper, Shields, Ronald, Ruari MacLennan (Batchelor 67), Malone, Coyne, Roddy MacLennan (Sloan 85). Subs: Devine, McClair, Carlin.