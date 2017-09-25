Junior Cup: Sean Jamieson nets on debut as Penicuik crush Livi

Have your say

Penicuik Athletic crushed South Division outfit Livingston United 7-0 in their Scottish Junior Cup first-round tie, with Sean Jamieson netting a goal on his debut.

The striker joined from Super League rivals Bonnyrigg Rose in a surprise transfer on Friday night and hit the ground running immediately at his new club less than 24 hours later.

Goals from Aaron Somerville and skipper Craig Hume had put Johnny Harvey’s side two goals to the good at the break.

Sam Jones netted a third and, despite going down to ten men when Darrell Young was sent off, further goals from Somerville, Jack Hamilton, Fernando Mendes and Jamieson ensured victory.

Arniston Rangers put the disappointment of their winless start to their Premier League season behind them with a 1-0 win over league rivals St Andrews at Newbyres Park.

Striker Kieron Somerville scored the only goal to secure their place in round two.

Super League clubs Bo’ness United and Broxburn Athletic booked spots in the second round with a 4-2 victory over Lochee Harp and 6-0 rout of Fraserburgh United, respectively.

A fine second half from Musselburgh Athletic saw them beat Newburgh Thistle 4-0 at Olivebank. Stephen MacDonald netted a double, while Matti King and Keith Murray grabbed a goal each.

A Darren Handling-inspired Dunbar United secured a fine 4-0 win away to Dunipace Juniors, with the striker bagging all four goals for his team in a 31-minute spell.