Junior Cup second-round draw: Local sides learn opponents

Last season’s Scottish Junior Cup semi-finalists Bonnyrigg Rose will visit Premier League title challengers Fauldhouse United in the second round of this year’s competition.

Rose, who swept aside Shettleston 5-0 in round one, will visit Park View on Saturday, October 28.

Fauldhouse are currently joint-top of the second tier with 2015 finalists Musselburgh Athletic, who will entertain Darvel Juniors of the West Super First Division in an intriguing tie at Olivebank. Super League leaders Penicuik Athletic will visit Kilburnie Ladeside – second top of the West top flight in what looks like being the tie of the round.

Tranent Juniors will host Easthouses Lily at Foresters Park in a Premier v South Division tie and Linlithgow Rose will travel to Lugar Boswell Thistle.

Selected ties: West Calder United v Scone Thistle, Lanark United v Dalkeith Thistle, Tranent v Easthouses Lily, Lochee United v Armadale Thistle, Forfar Albion v Haddington Athletic, Kilburnie Ladeside v Penicuik Athletic, Fauldhouse United v Bonnyrigg Rose, Irvine Meadow v Broxburn Athletic, Dundee East Craigie v Newtongrange Star, Rossvale v Edinburgh United, Wishaw v Arniston Rangers, Brechin Victoria v Bo’ness United, Ardrossan Winton Rovers v Dunbar United, Benburb v Craigroyston, Aberdeen East End v Blackburn United, Musselburgh Athletic v Darvel, Lugar Boswell Thistle v Linlithgow Rose, Buckhaven Hearts v Whitburn (ties to be played on Saturday, October 24).