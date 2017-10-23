Junior round-up: Linlithgow go top; Musselburgh stay on course

Bo’ness claim win; Star lose heavily

SUPER LEAGUE

Linlithgow Rose 1, Sauchie 0

Tommy Coyne followed up his hat-trick last week by grabbing the only goal of the game to propel Linlithgow to the top of the league. After a drab first half, the home side took control but struggled to break the visitors down until striker Coyne got on the end of a cross to bundle the ball home from close range with 15 minutes remaining.

Linlithgow: Hill, Gray, Turnbull, McKenzie, Leiper, Thom, Shields (Batchelor 69), Ronald, Ruari MacLennan, Coyne (Devine 89), Roddy MacLennan (Malone 69). Subs: McClair, Sloan.

Sauchie: Dolan, Nouston, Syme, Bell, Hewitt, Comrie, McTaggart, Morrison, Kelly, Cummings (Gourlay 71), Orry. Subs: Sharp, Flood.

Bo’ness United 1, Forfar West End 0

Andy Shirra went close for Bo’ness when he narrowly headed wide before the visitors’ Andrew Walls hit the post from close range. Just on half time Michael Gemmell missed a great opportunity for the hosts. Bo’ness took the lead on 50 minutes from the head of Ross Campbell when he got on the end of a set piece. Bo’ness missed a few chances to seal it and in injury time the visitors Graeme Hart missed from the penalty spot.

Bo’ness United: Murphy, Snowdon, Gibb, Campbell, Hunter, Shirra, Jacobs, Gemmell, Millar (Batchelor), Scott (Wilson), Wright (Sally). Subs: Nyang, Ritchie

Forfar West End: Burns, Stephen, Bell (George), C Walls, Rae, Robertson (Scott), Van Der Kuhl, McKenzie, Hart, A Walls, Petrie (Fleming).

Kennoway Star Hearts 5, Newtongrange Star 2

A tough defeat for Newtongrange after taking an early lead through Jack Wilson. Kennoway responded with a double from Mathew Gay and a strike from Kerr Band. Ryan Porteous pulled a goal back after the break but further goals from Gay again and Band, completing his double, sealed the win for the home side.

Kennoway Star Hearts: Paterson, McGowan, Johnstone, Partridge, Doig, Young, Smith, Gay, Band, Craig, Muir. Subs: Davidson, Newlands, Brewster, Shaw, Collins.

Newtongrange: Renton, Swaney, Mitchell, Walker, Melvin, O’Hara, Bracks, Wilson, O’Brien, Porteous, Lander. Subs: S Scott, K Scott, Lally, Amos.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tranent 0, Musselburgh Athletic 1

A solitary goal separated the teams in this East Lothian derby, although the visitors thoroughly deserved their victory against a Tranent team who never looking like scoring. A terrific save by Tranent goalkeeper Peter Horne foiled Stevie MacDonald after 35 minutes, but a free-kick to Musselburgh just before half time was rifled home by MacDonald from 20 yards out. With the visitors in total control, Tranent were reduced to hitting long and hopeful balls into the Musselburgh half which came to nothing whilst Horne made several good saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

Tranent: Horne, Christie, Wojtowycz , Todd, Smeaton, Smith, Miller, Hawkins (Martin 71), Fisher, Paterson (Ferguson 50), Dawson. Subs: Kerr, Fiddler, Pucko.

Musselburgh Athletic: Adams, Moffat (Lynch 60), McManus, Donaldson, Davie, O’Kane, Murphy (Cherrie 62), Thompson (Ralton 82), White, King, MacDonald. Subs: Hogg, Tufail.

Whitburn 1, Haddington Athletic 2

Managerless Whitburn held the lead at the interval after a tepid first 45 minutes, an unmarked Grant Hamilton having headed home on 29 minutes when he got on the end of a free kick played in from the left. Haddington were by this point down to ten men, right back Chris Cairney having been red-carded a few minutes earlier for allegedly misusing an elbow. The visitors offered little on a pitch not greatly suited to flowing football, but they secured an important three points with two goals inside three minutes midway through the second half. On 71 minutes Scott Moffat took possession on the right after Whitburn’s left back slipped, then played in trialist substitute Declan Quinn, who kep his composure to produced a cool finish from a difficult angle. Just over two minutes later Shaun Hill’s inviting cross from the right gave Moffat the opportunity to head home what proved the winning goal at the back post.

Whitburn: Penman, Runciman, Wilson, G Hamilton, Greig, McQueenie, Martin, Russell, J Thomson, A Thomson, Taylor. Subs: J Hamilton, Anderson, Graham, Tomaszewski, Allan.

Haddington Athletic: Alysandratos, Cairney, Tufail, Hamill, Wilson, Inglis, Hill, Berry, Moffat, Wright, Jones. Subs: Quinn, Hamilton, Temple, Cunningham, Simmonds.