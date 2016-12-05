Junior round-up: Musselburgh’s great comeback | Linlithgow go nap

Here’s a round-up of the rest of the Lothians’ Juniors team in action over the weekend ...

Dundee NE 0, Linlithgow Rose 5 (Junior Cup)

Linlithgow eased into the fourth round of the Junior Cup with a convincing win courtesy of a Tommy Coyne treble, whilst Kevin Kelbie grabbed the other two goals. Coyne opened the scoring after just seven minutes with a sublime solo effort which saw him create space for himself before firing home from 22 yards. Coyne and Kelbie then had the visitors three up by half time. Kelbie smashed a drive into the top corner five minutes into the second half before Coyne completed the scoring with a volley from eight yards.

Dundee North End: Ferrie, Strachan, McBride (Martin 43), Heggie, Scrimgeour, Tinley, McIlvenny, Shaw, Sievwright, Sutherland, Wilson. Subs: Burns, Smith, Johnston, Mackie

Linlithgow: Hill, McNab, McKenzie, Thom, Leiper, R Donaldson, Beaumont, Gray (B Donaldson 72), Batchelor, Coyne (Small 61), Kelbie. Subs: McAllister, Kelly, Barnard.

Lochee 2, Musselburgh Athletic 3 (Junior Cup)

The hosts went ahead after 16 minutes when Aaron Whitehead rose to head home a free kick and despite having the better of the first half, Musselburgh fell two behind a minute into the second half when Connor Birse scored from close range. Burgh pulled a goal back on 75 minutes when Ewan Ralton volleyed home and levelled the scores five minutes later when Connor Spowart slotted the ball past the keeper. In the fifth minute of injury time and with the last kick of the match, substitute Mattie King completed a remarkable comeback with a low driven shot past the keeper.

Lochee United: Fotheringham, Webster, Whitehead, Ritchie, Lunan, Deasley, McNally, Birse, Cameron, McComiskie, Hagen.

Musselburgh Athletic: Renton, McManus, Lynch, Dunn, O’Kane, Murphy, Cherrie, Spowart, Davie, Porcher, Ralton. Subs: King, McKenzie, Guiney.

Thorniewood 1, Bonnyrigg Rose 1 (Junior Cup)

Rose were almost the victims of a major shock as poor finishing cost them. Ewan Moyes headed Rose in front early on, but, on a desperate pitch, they could not add to their tally. United came out fighting in the second half and Kieron McGachie cleared off the line as United pressed. Sub Shane Jackson got the equaliser late on and the same player almost won it for United, but his shot hit the post. The replay will take place this Saturday,

Thorniewood: Connell, Watson Smith, Brown, Hamilton, Forbes, C Jackson, Law, Lennon, Welsh, Bowie. Subs: Hewitt, Logan, McBride, S Jackson.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Archibald, Donaldson, Stewart, Moyes, Young, Gray, Horne, McGachie, Nelson, McLaren. Subs: Hoskins, Turner, Kidd, McIntosh, Rooney.

Camelon 0, Penicuik Athletic 1 (Super League)

Penicuik dominated the game from the start, but it took until the 30th minute before they took the lead when Kyle Scott slotted the ball into the far corner of the net for the only goal of the game. The second half saw Camelon battle hard, but could make no impression on a solid Penicuik defence and the Cuikie came away with three hard-earned points.

Camelon: D Kane, Mitchell, Scott, Morrison, Benton, Taylor, Donaldson, Allison, Sneddon, Walton Subs: Wright, R Kane, Bolan, Herron

Penicuik: Bejaoui, Forbes, McKenzie, Hume, Young, Janczyk, K Scott, Barr, McCallum (c), Lough, Connolly Subs: Somerville, Sproule, S Scott, Gay, Noble

Haddington Athletic 1, Arniston Rangers 2 (Premier League)

There were few highlights in a very evenly-matched opening half-hour, but Arniston took the lead on 31 minutes when Ryan Porteous was allowed time and space to fire home from ten yards. They doubled their lead a minute before half time, Porteous again the scorer with a looping header from what looked an offside position. Haddington pulled a goal back five minutes from time when George Cunningham scored from close range and Scott Moffat almost levelled after Dale Cornet in the Arniston goal spilled a shot.

Haddington: Jack, Cairney, Keane, Bauld, Cunningham, Wright, Berry, Fairnie, Moffat, C Inglis, Ponton. Subs: Devlin, Hill, Chapman, Johnston, Goodfellow.

Arniston: Cornet, Langdale, Deland, Callaghan, Brady, McTernan, Leslie, Lucas, Somerville, Lister, Porteous. Subs: Faulds, Doig, Watson, McCaul, Ritchie.