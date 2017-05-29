Junior round-up: Nitten up against it; Musselburgh hit nine

Bradley begins with win on Lithgae return

Forfar West End 3

Matti King scored four for Musselburgh

Newtongrange Star 1

Newtongrange have it all to do in next Saturday’s second leg after losing to a Forfar side desperate to get back into the Super League. All the goals came in a frantic first half with Graeme Hart grabbing a vital double for West End and Matty Ramsay adding a third. Lee Currie scored what could be a very valuable goal for Newtongrange.

Forfar West End: Burns, Stephen, Bell, Rae, McDonald, Hart, Ramsay, McKenzie, Stirton, Walls, Ireland. Subs: Ross, Rennie, Petrie.

Newtongrange Star: Amos, Cook, Currie, Douglas, Flynn, Martynuek, Morris, Murray, O’Brien, Wilson, Lally. Subs: Richardson, Lander, Hamilton.

DJ Laing East of Scotland Cup

Musselburgh Athletic 9

Jeanfield Swifts 1

MUSSELBURGH demolished Jeanfield to reach the semi-finals where they will meet Bonnyrigg. They opened their account in the eighth minute with a typical strike from Matti King grabbing the first of a four-goal haul for the hitman. Ewan Ralton added a second for Mussy in the 29th. After the break, they went on the rampage. Declan O’Kane scored their third, Michael Moffat their fourth before King added another two, After Robbie Holden pulled a goal back for the Swifts, Ralton scored his seconnd with O’Kane grabbing the eighth. Mattu King rounded off a great afternoon with his fourth and Mussy’s ninth.

Musselburgh: Renton, Moffat, McManus, Lynch, Hogg, Davie, Donaldson, Ralton, Cherrie, O’Kane, King. Subs: Dunn, Gillan.

Jeanfield Swifts: Mitchell, Yates, Fleming, Smith, Holt, Kelly, Anton, Holden, Mollinson, Anderson, Dewar. Subs: McDermott, Scott, Donovan.

super league

Lochee United 1

Linlithgow Rose 3

Mark BRADLEY made an immediate impact on his return to the Rose hotseat with a comfortable win. After a goalless first half, Linlithgow went ahead when Colin Lieper knocked the ball home from close range. A double from Kevin Kelbie put Rose on easy street before Colin Deane pulled a consolation back for Lochee.

Lochee: Fotheringham, Kirk, Whitehead, Ritchie, Blackwood, Deasley, McNally, McMahon, Rollo, Buchan, Cameron. Subs: Deane, Montgomery, Clarkson, Winter.

Linlithgow: Hill, Thom, Devine, McKenzie, Lieper, McNab, Gray, Muhsin, Kelly, Kelbie, Swann. Subs: Small, Williams, Barnard