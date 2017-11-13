Junior round-up: Roses in full bloom | Broxburn throw away lead

It was a good weekend for the Lothians teams in the DJ Laing East of Scotland Cup, although Broxburn had a horror last six minutes in the Super League ...

Tayport 0, Linlithgow Rose 2 (DJ Laing East of Scotland first round)

Linlithgow made it through to the second round of the DJ Laing East of Scotland Cup, but they were made to work hard for their victory by a determined Tayport. Rose only had to wait until the 12th minute when Ruari MacLennan tapped in after Aiden Malone’s effort had been blocked. Linlithgow grabbed a second on 48 minutes when Malone headed home and despite being reduced to ten men when Ian Gray was shown a second yellow card with 12 minutes remaining, Linlithgow saw the game out.

Tayport: Sorley, Sturrock, Anderson, Gray, Tulleth, Sanchez, Kadela (Gill 61), Alvarez, Ireland (Russell 69), Sutherland, Reid. Subs: Christie, Smith, King

Linlithgow: Hill, Gray, Turnbull, Thom, McKenzie, Sloan (Shields 67), Ronald, Ruari MacLennan, Malone (Strickland 67), Coyne, Batchelor (McClair 75). Subs: Leiper, Carlin.

Bonnyrigg Rose 1, Kennoway Star Hearts 0 (DJ Laing East of Scotland second round)

Lee Currie’s delightful 30-yard free-kick illuminated what was otherwise a dull encounter between Bonnyrigg and Star Hearts. Rose were the better side for most of the game, but seldom put the Fifers under real pressure. However, former Hibs kid Currie’s moment of sheer class in the 25th minute flew into the net with keeper Robbie Paterson helpless. Dean Hoskins could have made the game much easier for Rose towards the end, but his penalty was saved by Paterson.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Brett, Brown, K Young, Horne, Hoskins, Gray, Currie, McGachie, Nelson, McConnell. Subs: Martyneuk, Moyes, Janczyk, McIntosh, B Young.

Kennoway: Paterson, Young, Brewster, Partridge, Doig, C Gay, M Gay, McGowan, Band, Rolland, Muir. Subs: Lindsay, Craig, Collins.

Musselburgh Athletic 1, Crossgates Primrose 1: Musselburgh won 4-3 on penalties (DJ Laing East of Scotland second round)

Asher Tufail was the hero for Musselburgh Athletic as he saved a penalty in regulation time and in a shootout at Olivebank as Mussy edged past Crossgates Primrose. Tufail made his first save from 12 yards early on and then Musselburgh took the lead just after the half-hour mark when Steven MacDonald beat the offside trap and calmly netted. Crossgates got a deserved equaliser when Andrew Watt scored and that was the end of the scoring. Tufail made the decisive save in the shootout as Musselburgh made it into the third round.

Musselburgh Athletic: Tufail, Lynch, Gray, Cherrie, Ralton, Moffat, Murray, Davie, MacDonald, Donaldson, Murphy. Subs: Adams, McManus, O’Kane, King, Thomson

Crossgates Primrose: Manderson, McDonald, Wilkie, Hughes, Higgins, Campbell, Coulster, Devalry, Watt, Allan, McNeish. Subs: McKenzie, S Devalry, A McDonald, Wilson.

Newtongrange Star 3, Dundee East Craigie 0 (DJ Laing East of Scotland second round)

Kenny O’Brien netted a double for Newtongrange Star as they overcame Dundee East Craigie in a feisty encounter at New Victoria Park. The hosts lost Brian Murray to injury on 20 minutes, but took the lead ten minutes later when O’Brien headed home from a tight angle after a good cross from Kyle Scott. Just a minute later Scott got on the scoresheet himself with his own header and the win was sealed on 68 minutes when Scott and O’Brien combined again for the latter to slide home.

Newtongrange Star: Renton, Swaney, Melvin, Richardson, Murray (O’Hara 20), K Scott, Wilson, Bracks, Porteous (S Scott 69), Osbourne (Weston 64), O’Brien. Subs: McNaughton, Lally.

Dundee East Craigie: Dunn, Welsh, McDonald, Ferrie, Reekie, Howett (Irvine 71), Brown, Ramsay (Smith 78), Mann, McCartney, Benvie (Maloney 59). Subs: White, Craig.

Broxburn Athletic 3, Carnoustie Panmure 3 (Super League)

Broxburn manager Max Christie has resigned after his team threw away a three-goal lead in the final six minutes. It was in stark contrast to his team’s battling performance in coming back from 2-0 against Bo’ness the previous weekend, scoring three in the final eight minutes. Broxburn raced into a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to a fine Nicholas Locke strike and goals from Darren Gribben and Alexander Miller, but a crazy end to the match was their undoing. Jamie McCabe netted what looked like a consolation for Carnoustie from the penalty spot on 84 minutes, but a minute later Ryan Dignan poked home for 3-2. Carnoustie bagged their equaliser at the death thanks to a header from Dignan.

Broxburn: Donoghue, Gavin, Donaldson, Linton, Townsley, Scott, Nimmo (Downie 74), Locke, Miller (Anderson 77), Gribben (Gillen 70), Beasley. Subs Richards, Wallace.

Carnoustie: Cormack, Buggins, McGeehan, Gourley, Harwood, Roberts, Urquhart, Steel, Dignan, McCabe, Mair (Martin 9). Subs: Walker, Robbie, Cook, Edeleston.