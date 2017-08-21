Junior wrap: Linlithgow go nap | Musselburgh drop points

Linlithgow Rose end Lochee’s run in style, but Newtongrange and Musselburgh fail to record wins

• Broxburn Athletic 2-2 Kennoway Star Hearts (Super League)

The visitors took the lead after 56 minutes when Dylan Muir fired home. Broxburn equalised with a fantastic free-kick from Kieran Anderson and Alexander Miller put the home side in front sent through on goal. However, Star Hearts got back on level terms when a throw-in into the box landed behind Matthew Gay, but he back-heeled it into the net from four yards out.

Broxburn: Paterek, Purves, Donaldson, Gavin (Townsley 45), Paterson, Scott, Gillen, Miller, Locke, Richards (Beasley 67), Anderson. Subs: Gribben, Kay.

Star Hearts: Paterson, McGowan, Young (Johnstone 82), Patridge, Doig, C Gay, M Gay, Rolland, Binnington (Newlands 67), Craig, Muir. Subs Bremner, Davidson, Page.

• Lochee United 1-5 Linlithgow Rose (Super League)

Lochee’s unbeaten start to their league campaign came to a shuddering halt as they succumbed to a heavy defeat from a slick Linlithgow side. Having enjoyed early pressure, Aiden Malone headed the visitors in front after 23 minutes, Blair Batchelor added a second from a tight angle 8 minutes later and Gary Thom put Rose in easy street on the stroke of half time. Linlithgow went 4-0 up when Scott Webster volleyed into his own net from 20 yards after 68 minutes and although Greg Kirk pulled a goal back for the home side two minutes later, Owen Ronald added a fifth for Linlithgow with 14 minutes remaining.

Lochee United: Stewart, Webster, Whitehead, Millar, McNally, McComiskie (Montgomery 74), Kirk, Cameron (Gray 85), Lawson, Birse (McMahon 85), Deasley. Subs not used: Lunan, Ritchie.

Linlithgow Rose: Barnard, Gray, Turnbull, Thom, Leiper, Shields, Ronald (McClair 77), MacLennan, Malone, Sloan (Devine 70), Batchelor. Subs not used: Hill, Strickland, Coyne.

• Newtongrange Star 1-2 Carnoustie Panmure (Super League)

It was disappointing result for Star who dominated proceedings for long periods after getting a dream start. With only three minutes gone Nitten were in front after a Kyle Scott corner was volleyed into the net from close range by Wes Mitchell. Against the run of play Carnoustie equalised ten minutes later with a terrific goal from Ryan Dignan. The striker then put the visitors ahead on 33 minutes with a snap shot on the turn. Although the second-half saw Nitten well on top, they were unable to break down a solid Carnoustie defence.

Newtongrange Star: Amos, Swaney, O’Hara, Lowson, Mitchell (Wilson 40), K. Scott, Melvin, Porteous, Lally, S.Scott (Osbourne 63), Lander (O’Brien 63). Subs: Bracks, Renton.

Carnoustie Panmure: Robbie, Buggins, Moodie, Harwood, Paterson, Roberts, Conway, McCabe, Dignan, Martin, Simpson. Subs: Walker, Steel, Cormack.

• Dunbar United 1-0 Dalkeith Thistle (Premier Division)

The game was spoiled by a strong wind blowing across the pitch, but both side coped well. The breakthrough did come with only five minutes to go when Dunbar were awarded a disputed penalty. Sub Chris King converted the spot-kick to give the home side a much-needed boost.

Dunbar: Johnston, K Tait, Hall, Gillon, Smith, Gibson, Ingram, Hogg, McLaren, Handling, Ballantyne. Subs: S Tait, King, Szemis, Kean, Harley.

Dalkeith: McQueen, Robertson, Murray, McQueene, Whitson, McLean, Laing, Tansey, L Cairns, Bain, McMillan. Subs: Redpath, Findlay, C Cairns, Connell.

• Musselburgh Athletic 0-0 Bathgate Thistle (Premier Division)

Musselburgh’s terrific start to the season deserted them in this no-scoring draw. Boss Calvin Shand had several injuries to his squad to contend with and a mixture of poor finishing and good goalkeeping made sure a share of the points was about right.

Musselburgh: Adams, McManus, Lynch, Gray, O’Kane, Cherrie, King, Davie, Moffat, Whyte, S McDonald. Subs: Thomson, Murray, K McDonald, Tufail.

Bathgate: Harkness, Griffen, Clark, Bonnar, McLean, Boyle, McLeod, Horn, Feeney, Henderson, Dalrymple. Subs: Harris, C Hogg, D Hogg, Gilhooley.