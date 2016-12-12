Junior wrap: More cup joy for Bonnyrigg | Penicuik go nap

Here’s our round-up of how many of the Lothian teams in Juniors got on at the weekend ...

Bonnyrigg Rose 4, Thorniewood 0 (Scottish Junior Cup)

Bonnyrigg finished off a dream week in fine style by making it through to the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup. Fresh on the heels of beating Dumbarton in the William Hill Scottish Cup last Tuesday and earning a glamour home tie with holders Hibs, they took the lead early on against Thorniewood through Ruaridh Donaldson. The visitors had Graham Watson sent off after, but it took Robbie Horn’s men until the closing stages to kill off the Lanarkshire club when Keiran McGachie, a Dean Hoskins penalty an a second on the afternoon for Donaldson sealed victory.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Archibald, Donaldson, Moyes, Hoskins, Stewart, Gray, Turner, McGachie, Nelson, McLaren,. Subs: Young, Horne, Kidd, McIntosh, Rooney.

Thorniewood,: Barnes, Watson, Smith, Brown, Hamilton, Forbes, C Jackson, Law, Lennon, Welsh, Bowie, Subs: Hewitt, Logan, S Jackson, Higgins, Connell.

super league

Broughty Athletic 2. Linlithgow Rose 2 (Super League)

Linlithgow let a two-goal lead slip through their fingers as they could only leave Tayside with a point. Rose started brightly and Tommy Coyne had them in front seven minutes in after slack defending. The visitors were well on top until a moment of madness saw Reece Donaldson red carded ten minutes from half-time. Despite their reduced numbers, Rose looked good for the points when Kevin Kelbie doubled their lead in the opening minute of the second half. However, James Collier pulled a goal back after 65 minutes and then with time running out, Stewart McConnachie prodded home a 90th-minute leveller.

Broughty Athletic: Ross, McCunnie, Blair, McCord, Myles, Suttue, McLellan, Winter, Collier (Adam 78), Clark, Lawson (McConnachie 78). Subs: Allardyce, Yates, Hester.

Linlithgow: Hill, McNab, McKenzie, Thom, Leiper, R Donaldson, Beaumont (B Donaldson 25), Gray (Kelly 84), Williams, Coyne (Small 45), Kelbie. Subs: McAllister, Barnard.

Broxburn Athletic 3, Lochee United 1 (Super League)

Lochee took the lead early when Bryan Deasley won a penalty and converted it himself, but Broxburn got back on level terms soon afterwards thanks to Grant Gavin’s glancing header. Nathan Daniel-Kay deservedly put Broxburn 2-1 ahead midway through the second half and two minutes later the points were sealed thanks to Ross Nimmo.

Broxburn Ath: Wallace, Gavin, Cole, Purves, Paterson, Linton, Kay (Locke 83), Scott, A Miller, Nimmo, Anderson. Subs: McNaughton, Downie, M Millar, Donoghue.

Lochee: Fotheringham, Webster, Whitehead, Ritchie (Montgomerry 75), Lunan (Rollo 85), McComiskie, Deasley, McNally, Birse (Montgomery 85), Hagan, Cargill.

Hill of Beath 0, Bo’ness United 2 (Super League)

Bo’ness bounced back from last week’s controversial Scottish Cup exit against Blantyre with a comfortable win. They broke the deadlock just before the break when Marty Wright volleyed home. It was two just before the hour mark when Fraser Keast tapped in after a Wright shot was saved.

Hill of Beath: Hall, Grierson, Conners, Allan, Dair, Moffat, Adamson, Reid, Smith (Forbes 54), Hay (Renton 75), Hampson (Leishmam 75). Subs: Bryce, Wilson.

Bo’ness team: Clark, Gemmell, Sloan, Campbell, Hunter, Ruari MacLennan, Eddington, Philp, Keast, Simpson, Wright, Subs: Collumbine, Gibb, Roddy MacLennan, Strickland, Tierney.

Penicuik Athletic 5, Dundonald Bluebell 1 (Super League)

Penicuik moved into second place in the table thanks to braces from Ryan McCallum and Aaron Somerville. Dundonald opened the scoring through a six-minute penalty from Lewis MacKenzie, but Keith Lough equalised and it was one-way traffic thereafter. McCallum and Somerville both scored twice in the second half, with Dundonald losing a man when Ricky Patrick saw red.

Penicuik: Bejaoui, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Jancyzk, Connolly, Barr, McCallum (c), Lough, Montgomery Subs: Gay, Sproule, S Scott, Somerville, McKenzie.

Dundonald: Lennox, Forbes, Drummond, McDonald, Wedderburn, Patrick, Sibanda, Wallace, Quinn, McKenzie, Gray Subs: Meikle, Rarity, Ward, Duffy, Young.

Arniston Rangers 2, Glenrothes 1 (Premier League)

Ryan Porteous headed home a Darren Leslie corner to give Arniston an early lead, but the Fifers were back on level terms when Scott Napier also scored with a header. With the visitors under constant pressure Glenrothes suffered a blow when midfielder William Campbell was red-carded before Danny McFadden grabbed a late winner for Arniston.

Arniston Rangers: Cornet, Langdale, Deland, Callaghan, Brady, McTernan (Tobin 69), Leslie (Doig 87), Lucas, Somerville (McFadden 84), Kateleza, Porteous. Subs: Faulds, Watson.

Glenrothes: Costello, Martin, Sneddon, Rowland (Russell 58), Moffat, Anderson, Robinson, Campbell, Clarke, Napier, Schiavone. Subs: Cooper, Smith, Small.

Tranent 4, Downfield 2 (Premier League)

Downfield opened the scoring early on when Ryan Rigdon netted. Tranent equalised with a Kane Paterson effort before Downfield took the lead again through Stuart Milne. Kenny Fisher then netted twice and a Keith Murray penalty secured the win.

Tranent: Adams, J Paterson, McKenzie, Todd, Kerr, K Paterson, Sinclair, Smith, Fisher, Conlon, Murray. Subs: Hawkins, Smeaton, Mitchell, Wood, Christie.

Downfield: Boyle, Higgins, Sullivan, Stevenson, McCabe, Thomson, Dickson, Smith, Rigdon, Milne, Coleman. Subs: Craig, Sloan, Wright, Kerr.