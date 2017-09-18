Junior wrap: Seventh heaven for Broxburn | Rose are swift

Broxburn hit Newtongrange for seven, Penicuik, Musselburgh and Bonnyrigg picked up wins, but Bo’ness went down heavily in Fife ...

Broxburn Athletic 7-2 Newtongrange Star (Super League)

Broxburn played well enough the first half but found themselves a goal down at the break from a Kyle Lander penalty. The hosts got back on level terms just after the break when Jack Beasley’s free kick was deflected into the net. Darren Gribben then made no mistake from the spot on 56 minutes. The big changing point in game when Star’s Brian Murray was sent off wide right for a bad foul. The resultant free kick was headed home by Nicholas Locke. Alexander Miller the had two exceptional strikes to make it 5-1. Newtongrange got a lifeline when another penalty was struck home by Stephen Scott. Broxburn’s Kieran Anderson finished off the scoring with a double on 78 and 81 minutes. The scoreline could have been even more had Renton not made a wonderful save from Locke

Broxburn Ath: Wallace, Beasley, Donaldson, Purves, Townsley, Linton, Gillen, Miller, Locke (Scott 81), Gribben (Nimmo 73). Subs: Richards, Kay, Donoghue.

Newtongrange: Renton, Swaney, Lowson, (K Scott), O’Hara, Mitchell, Melvin, Murray, Osbourne, Wilson, Lander (S Scott 73), O’Brien. Subs Moncrief, Porteous, Amos.

Carnoustie Panmure 0-3 Penicuik Athletic (Super League)

In the first 45 minutes, Penicuik created so many chances, but some excellent goalkeeping and poor finishing saw the first half goalless. However, Penicuik turned up the heat in the second halfand deservedly took the lead in the 73rd minute when Lewis Barr fired in from close range after excellent work from MacDonald. Six minutes later, Penicuik doubled their lead when Jack Hamilton shrugged off his marker to rifle the ball home. Lumbert Kateleza converted from the penalty spot in the 87th minute to round off the scoring

Carnoustie: Robbie, McGeehan, Mair, Buggins, Paterson, Roberts, Walker, Conway, Dignan, Martin, Urquhart Subs: Steel, McCabe, Simpson, Scott, Cormack

Penicuik: Allison, Young, Williams, Hume (c), G Hamilton, MacDonald, McCrory-Irving, Barr, J Hamilton, Kateleza, Ponton Subs: Mendes, Somerville, Trialist

Hill of Beath 5-1 Bo’ness United (Super League)

Calum Adamson gave the hosts the lead after Lewis Elder had his penalty saved on the half hour by Andy Murphy. Shaun Leishman added number two with a header after poor defending and Elder made it three from another yet another defensive mistake. Adamson netted a fourth immediately after the break with a smart finish before Scott Sally got a consolation for Bo’ness. With time running out Greig Smith scored a cracking 30-yarder to make it five.

Hill of Beath: Hall, Grierson (Bryce), Mitchell, McCulloch, Conners (Forbes), Reid, Adamson, Leishman, Elder, Watt (Hay), Smith. Subs: Costello, Bogatu

Bo’ness: Murphy, Jacobs, Gibb, Campbell, Nyang (Gillespie), Comrie, Wright (Cropley), Gemmell, Wilson (Sally), Donnelly, Scott. Subs: Ritchie, Snowdon

Jeanfield Swifts 1-4 Bonnyrigg Rose (Super League)

Bonnyrigg kept up their challenge for the title with a convincing win in Perth. Jonathon Brown opened their account with a goal from a free kick in the 30th minute. Chris Scott equalised for Jeanfield after the break but three quick goals in a devastating 15 minutes for Bonnyrigg sealed the win: the goals coming from Dean Brett, Kieron McGachie and another free kick from Brown.

Jeanfield: Mitchell, Yates, Mollison, Blyth, Deans, Reid, Dewar, Mackie, Scott, Kelly, Holden. Subs: McDermid, Holt, Fergus, Gunnion Davies.

Bonnyrigg: Young, Brett, Brown, Young, Moyes, Hoskins, Gray, Turner, McIntosh, McGachie, Nelson. Subs: Jamieson, McConnell, Janyczk, Martynuik, Andrews.

Downfield 1-3 Musselburgh Athletic (Premier League)

Musselburgh’s good form continued with a fine away win at Downfield. After an even first-half, Burgh took the lead on the stroke of half time when Conor Thomson scored with a stunning free kick. On the hour mark Stephen McDonald got Musselburgh’s second before home keeper Darren Clarkson was sent off for dissent. Despite being down to ten men Downfield pulled a goal back through Bryan Duell before substitute Ewan Ralton scored Burgh’s third in injury time.

Musselburgh Athletic: Adams, Moffat, McManus, Lynch, Davie, O’Kane, Cherrie, Murphy, McDonald, King, Thomson. Subs: Tufail., Ralton, Whyte.