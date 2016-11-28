Juniors: Broxburn lose to leaders after controversial winner

Kelty continued their march towards the Super League title with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Broxburn.

The opener came midway through the first half when a ball played out to the right found Stuart Cargill, who cut the ball across the box for Neil McCabe to fire into the bottom corner.

Broxburn’s Darren Gribben saw his effort from a free-kick 25 yards out deflected just past the post for a corner.

With five minutes left of the half, Kieran Anderson ran on to a through ball and, with just the keeper to beat, the striker saw his effort saved.

Broxburn fought hard and deservedly got back on level terms when a free-kick into the box was attacked by a crowd of players and Kelty defender Sean O’Neill put the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Both sides pressed for a winner but it was Kelty who grabbed it with nine minutes left.

A free-kick from the right was cleared to the edge of the box where Kelty’s Shaun Greig lobbed the ball over all advancing players. After an effort on goal was saved, Stephen Husband was on hand to fire the ball into the net.

Despite home protests for offside, the goal stood and leaders Kelty secured another three points.

Broxburn Athletic: Donoghue, Scott, Cole, Purves, Paterson, Linton, McNaughton, A Miller, Locke, Gribben, Anderson. Subs: Downie ,M Millar, Browne.

Kelty Hearts: Marley, McCabe, C Courts, O’Neill, Leighton, Husband, Thomson, Greig, Ritchie, Cargill (Campbell 89), McCabe. Subs: Jacobs, Penman, Moore, Allison.