Juniors round-up: Big wins for Newtongrange and Musselburgh

Penicuik boost hopes of third-placed finish

SUPER LEAGUE

Lochee United 1

Newtongrange Star 2

Newtongrange went in to their penultimate league game of the season desperately needing three points to boost their survival hopes. They took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Gary Hamilton headed home. Then, ten minutes into the second half, Kyle Lander stabbed the ball into the net after the Lochee defence failed to clear a free-kick. Substitute Scott McComiskie headed a late consolation for Lochee.

Lochee United: Fotheringham, McNally, Kirk, Lunan, Whitehead, Cameron, Deasley, Ritchie, Blackwood, Deane, Rollo. Subs: McComiskie, Montgomery.

Newtongrange Star: Amos, Swaney, Martynuik, Hamilton, Douglas, Cook, Currie, Lally, Lander, O’Brien, Wilson. Subs: Murray, Morris, Flynn, Richardson.

Musselburgh Athletic 4

Fauldhouse United 0

Musselburgh took the lead after 38 minutes when Keith Murray played Matti King in and he calmly shot low past the keeper. A minute later, King got his second with another low shot and, in the aftermath, the visitors’ keeper Jon Connolly was shown a straight red card for dissent. On the hour mark, Keith Murray scored with a powerful shot from 12 yards and Jon McManus headed home a corner with 15 minutes remaining to secure three valuable points for the home side.

Musselburgh Athletic: Adams, Lynch, Hogg, O’Kane, Murphy, Cherrie, Murray, McManus, King, Moffat, Thomson. Subs: Donaldson, Dunn, Gillan, Renton.

Fauldhouse: Connolly, Gilchrist, Bonnes, McSherry, Watson, Ward, Higgins, Wilson, Sally, Richford, Martin. Subs: Rea, Robertson, Thomson.

Broughty Athletic 1

Broxburn Athletic 6

Broxburn started were a goal up after six minutes when a corner found Alexander Miller to head home. Three minutes later, it was two. A corner from the other side found Scott McNaughton three yards out to bundle the ball over the line. In the second half, Craig Scott dispossessed the home defence and lobbed the keeper from 20 yards out. The fourth came on 55 minutes when a throw-in caused a scramble 25 yards out and Frazer Paterson fired into the bottom right-hand corner. The hosts got a goal back on 67 minutes through Paul McLellan. That lifeline lasted a couple of minutes, though, as Kieran Anderson ran onto Miller’s flick and sent the ball over the advancing keeper into the net. The sixth goal came when Darren Cole played in Alexander Miller three yards out to turn the ball home.

Broughty Athletic: Ross, Blair, Fleming, Myles (Smart 81), Suttie, McLellan, Winter, McConachie (Lannen 71), Clark, Cavangh, Roy (Lawson 46). Subs: Sinclair, McCord.

Broxburn Athletic: Wallace, Cole, Baptie, Paterson, Purves, Linton, McNaughton, Scott, Miller, Browne (Anderson 66), Gribben. Subs: Nimmo, Downie, Donoghue.

Hill of Beath Hawthorn 0

Penicuik Athletic 2

Penicuik completed the double over the Haws with an Andy Forbes double keeping the visitors on track for a third-place finish. Penicuik dominated the first half and took the lead in the 17th minute as Forbes shot home from 20 yards. The second half was a more even affair and Easton was called into action to save from Moffat and Hay before Forbes completed an excellent passing move to rifle home from 12 yards and seal the three points.

Hill of Beath: Hall, Grierson, Conners, Allan, Dair, Moffat, Adamson, Leishman, G Smith, Hay, Bryce. Subs: Reid, Black, Dick, B Smith, Morris

Penicuik Athletic: Easton, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Jancyzk, Gay, Barr, Lough, Somerville, Montgomery. Subs: K Scott, S Scott, Jones, McCallum

Kelty Hearts 2

Bo’ness United 1

Bo’ness went ahead after only three minutes when Fraser Keast capitalised on poor defending. The equaliser came on the half hour when Sean O’Neil launched a long ball that caught the Bo’ness defence napping and Stuart Cargill finished well. Kelty took the lead on 58 minutes after more poor defending resulted in Brian Ritchie heading in at the back post. United should have levelled late on when the ball fell to Keast but he hit the post.

Kelty: Marley, Carstairs, C Courts, O’Neill, T Courts, Husband, Thomson, C McCabe, Ritchie, Cargill (Dalziel 72), N McCabe. Subs: Allison, Campbell, Greig, Leighton.

Bo’ness: Murphy, Gemmell, Snowdon, Gibb (Smith 19) Hunter, Ruari MacLennan, Simpson (Strickland 62), Philp, Keast, Sloan, Wright. Subs: El-Zubaidi, Ritchie, Tierney.

Linlithgow Rose 1

Camelon 1

The points were shared in an even game where Camelon made up for Linlithgow’s dominant possession by creating more clear-cut chances. After goalless first half, Linlithgow grabbed the lead on 66 minutes when Morrison deflected the ball into his own net. Kane then made an outstanding save from Gray as the hosts tried to put the match to bed but they could do nothing to prevent Camelon’s equaliser with 15 minutes remaining when substitute Ryan Kane hammered a screamer into the top corner from 20 yards.

Linlithgow: Hill, Thom, Devine, McKenzie, Leiper, Williams, Gray (Davidson 80), Batchelor, Coyne, Coogans (Kelbie 80), Donaldson (Kelly 62). Subs: Muhsin, Barnard.

Camelon: D Kane, Bell, Mitchell, Millar, Morrison, Kay, Docherty, Heron (R Kane 70), J Donaldson (Sneddon 62), O’Brien (Shanganya 77), C Donaldson. Subs: Allison, Wright.