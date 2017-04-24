Juniors round-up: Bo’ness blast five past Musselburgh

Penicuik lose on penalties

SUPER LEAGUE

•

Bo’ness United 5

Musselburgh Athletic 1

MATHU KING missed a sitter for the visitors before United broke the deadlock on the half hour with a Robert Sloan free-kick. Marty Wright netted the second with a penalty after Roddy MacLennan was brought down. Any hopes of a comeback were ended when Fraser Keast made it three from close range before King replied for Musselburgh. Ruari MacLennan got the Bo’ness fourth with a nice finish and a Michael Moffat own goal rounded off the scoring.

Bo’ness United: Murphy, Gemmell, Donnelly, Gibb, Hunter (Snowdon 62), Ruari MacLennan, Roddy MacLennan, Philp, Keast, Sloan (Simpson 69), Wright (Strickland 77). Subs: El-Zubaidi, Scullion.

Musselburgh: Adams, McManus, Lynch, Murphy, King, Davie, Moffat, Thomson (Hogg 58), Cherrie (Gillan 63), Donaldson, Ralton (O’Kane 46). Subs: Renton.

•

Lochee United 1

Broxburn Athletic 0

LOCHEE started the brighter with chances being created, the best when Buchan was through on goal but Wallace saved well. On 21 minutes, Miller was sent through on goal but Fotheringham came out of his box and took the striker out and was red carded for his effort. Lochee adapted better to playing with ten men and the only goal of the game arrived in the 56th minute when Gavin collided with Deasley and the referee pointed to the spot to the amazement of both sides. Deasley took the penalty with Wallace saving but it rebounded to the attacker who fired into the empty net.

Lochee United: Fotheringham, Lunan, Whitehead, Ritchie, Montgomery, Kirk, Deasley, McNally, Buchan, Cameron, Deane (Clarkson 21). Subs: Blackwood, Winter, McMahon, Rollo.

Broxburn Athletic: Wallace, Purves (Baptie 73), Cole, Grant, Paterson, Linton (Richards 62), Nimmo (Gribben 67), Scott, Miller, Locke, Anderson. Subs: Downie, Donoghue.

•

Newtongrange Star 4

Carnoustie Panmure 1

THIS game burst into life in the second 45 when Nitten’s Jack Wilson scored in the 58th minute from the penalty spot. A penalty was awarded to the Gowfers ten minutes later and Gordon MacDonald levelled the score. Kyle Lander blasted home from 12 yards out to give Nitten the advantage and substitute Sean Lally added a third goal to increase the margin. In the final minute, Lally rose above the Carnoustie defence to score his second with a powerful header from close range.

Newtongrange Star: Amos, Swaney, Murray (Flynn 88), Martynuik, Hamilton, Cook, Douglas (Lally 45), Wilson, O’Brien, Lander (Richardson 91). Subs: Weston, Bracks.

Carnoustie Panmure: Robbie, Scott, Cook, Millar, Roche, McGeehan (Taylor 53), Urquhart (Roberts 63), Gray (Steel 82), McCabe, MacDonald, Simpson. Subs: Cormack, Harwood.

•

DJ LAING EAST OF SCOTLAND CUP

Penicuik Athletic 2

Jeanfield Swifts 2

Jeanfield win 7-6 on penalties

THE visitors only took five minutes to open the scoring in the second half when a Holt free-kick went in off the upright despite Billy Bald’s efforts to keep it out. Penicuik pressed and created several chances but the finishing touches were missing. In the 71st minute a quick break by Swifts was rounded off by Holt to double the visitors’ lead. However, the hosts refused to give up and Ross Montgomery pulled a goal back five minutes later. With Jeanfield pinned back in defence the equaliser came in the 89th minute through Keith Lough. However, all was in vain when Jeanfield came out on top winning 7-6 in the penalty shoot-out.

Penicuik Athletic: Bald, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Janczyk, Somerville, Jones, McCallum, Lough, Montgomery. Subs: S Scott, K Scott, Barr, Gay.

Jeanfield Swifts: Mitchell, Deans, Smith, Holt, Holden, Kelly, Donavan, Anton, Gunnion, Mollison, Anderson. Sub: Young.