Juniors round-up: Bo’ness score six in Cup replay

Bo’ness enjoy emphatic victory

Bellshill 1

Bo’ness United 6

Roddy MacLennan put the visitors ahead but Chris McCormack levelled. The hosts then had Michael Brunton sent off. Fraser Keast and Marty Wright gave Bo’ness a comfortable half-time lead with Chic Clark also saving a penalty from McCormack. Keast then netted twice for his hat-trick before Ross Philp rounded off the scoring. Bellshill had Michael Smith red carded as they ended the game with nine men.

Bellshill: Keenan, Sweeney (Cockrell 84), Brunton, Juskowiak, Simon, Smith, Robertson, McCormack, Dodds (Bamba 46), Nichol (Simpson 72), Kane. Subs not used: Grant, Jeffrey

Bo’ness: Clark, Gemmell, Devine, Gibb, Hunter, Ruari MacLennan, (Collumbine 57), Keast (Snowdon 72), Philp, Wright, Sloan, Roddy MacLennan (Eddington 57). Subs not used: Campbell, Strickland

SUPER LEAGUE

Broughty Athletic 1

Penicuik Athletic 0

It was third v fourth at Whitton park on a bright but blustery day in Broughty Ferry and it was Junior international keeper Ross who kept Penicuik at bay with an excellent save from Lough in 12 minutes. The scores were level at half-time and it was the home side who took the lead seven minutes into the second half as Winter fired home on the volley from the edge of the box direct from McCords’s corner. Penicuik had chances to go level but once again Ross was the barrier with saves from Young and McCallum and the home side collected the three points.

Broughty: Ross, McCunnie, Blair, Suttie, McLellan, Winter, Clark, Smart, Cavanagh, McCord, Adam. Subs: Myles, Sinclair, Hay, Yates, Collier

Penicuik: Bald, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Jancyzk, Sproule, Barr, McCallum, Lough, Montgomery. Subs: K Scott, Somerville, S Scott, Noble, Bejaoui

Kelty Hearts 5

Newtongrange Star 3

Early goals from Stephen Husband, Craig Thomson and Shaun Greig put Kelty into a three-goal lead within 25 minutes but just on half-time Jack Wilson pulled one back for the visitors. A fourh goal for Kelty came from Stuart Cargill just after the re-start. Nitten then failed to capitalise on numerous chances before Wilson scored in the 70th minute closely followed by a Kyle Lander goal as the visitors staged a valiant fightback. In the closing minutes Cargill pounced to seal the points for Kelty.

Kelty Hearts: Marley, Cabe McCabe (Carstairs 58), Leighton, O’Neil, Courts, Husband (Moore 76), Campbell (Ritchie 58), Greig, Dalziel, Cargill, Thomson. Subs: Nell McCabe, Jacobs

Newtongrange Star: Dodds, Swaney, Young, Meikle, Noble (Lally 20), Morris, Currie, Cropley (Lander 73), Sinclair (Bracks 45), Wilson, Douglas. Subs: Flynn, Jackson

Linlithgow Rose 0

Hill of Beath 0

These sides fought a drab affair where chances were at a premium and the standard of football on show rarely rose above mediocre. Jack Beaumont could have put the home side ahead after just five minutes when through on goal but Hall blocked his effort – the only one the home side managed on target in the entire afternoon. The visitors looked the more likely after Kevin Kelbie saw red on 63 minutes and Calum Adamson might have snatched the points at the death had he not dragged his shot wide from an angle.

Linlithgow: Hill, B Donaldson (Trialist 74), McKenzie, Thom, R Donaldson, Hamill, McNab, Shirra (Gray 70), Kelbie, Weir, Beaumont. Subs: Leiper, McAllister, Barnard

Hill of Beath: Hall, Grierson, Conners, Allan, Wilson, Leishman, Adamson, Reid, McGuire, Smith, Bryce. Subs: Aitken, Hay, Hampson, Dair