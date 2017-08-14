Juniors round-up: Bonnyrigg and Penicuik stay on winning run

Paterson bags treble for Tranent

SUPER LEAGUE

Bonnyrigg Rose 2

Camelon 0

Bonnyrigg powered their way to yet another win, making it three out of three for the season. Kieran McGachie hit the bar then, in the 38th minute, Wayne McIntosh gave Rose the lead. The striker came in from the left before drilling a low effort into the net from the corner of the six-yard box. In the 70th minute, Ross Gray was upended in the box. Dean Hoskin’s effort was saved but he followed up by scoring with the rebound. Camelon’s David Morrison was sent off for a double booking.

Bonnyrigg: Young, Brown, Martyneuk, Moyes, Hoskins, Turner, Gray, Currie, McIntosh, Nelson, McGachie. Subs: Horne, Jamieson, McConnell, Andrews.

Camelon: Shaw, Taylor, Deans, Morrison, Millar, Kay, Kane, Donaldson, Sneddon, Crawford, Docherty. Subs: Liddle, Small, Herron, Skinner, Duncan.

Carnoustie Panmure 3

Broxburn Athletic 2

Ten-man Carnoustie held on to beat Broxburn. The hosts took the lead on 20 minutes when Wallace saved at his left-hand side but Ryan Dignan was first to react and prod home. Broxburn got back on level terms through a Darren Downie penalty with five minutes of the half remaining. Carnoustie retook the lead when a corner found its way to the back of the box and Patrick Martin fired home. The hosts took a two-goal lead when a ball cut back to the back post was fired across the six-yard box and where Martin beat everyone to fire home his second goal. Midway through the seond half, Martin was sent off for a second yellow for diving. Broxburn pressed but only had a Kieran Anderson goal in the dying embers of the game to show for it.

Carnoustie: Robbie, Buggins, Scott (Conway) Harwood, Paterson, Roberts, Walker, Steel, Dignan, Martin, Mair. Subs: Simpson, McCabe, Maxwell, Cormack.

Broxburn Athletic: Wallace, Purves, Donaldson, Gavin, Paterson (Beasley 75), Linton, Gillen, Scott, Downie, Locke (Richards 52), Anderson. Subs: Murray, Townsley.

Dundonald Bluebell 1

Penicuik Athletic 3

Despite Dundonald having the majority of the possession, Penicuik opened the scoring in the 39th minute when Keith Lough slotted home a Forbes cross. In the second half, Dundonald again failed to penetrate a solid Penicuik defence and the visitors gradually took control, doubling their advantage when Lumbert Kateleza scored after a superb interception and run from Forbes. Three minutes later, Kateleza became provider for John MacDonald and he drilled the ball home from the edge of the box. One minute later Dundonald were awarded a penalty and goalkeeper Allison was red-carded. Adam Moffat sent stand-in keeper Forbes the wrong way from the spot-kick.

Dundonald: Lennox (c), Gray, Drummond, Wilson, Forbes, Moffat, Martin, Smith, Lawrie, McKenzie, Buchan Subs: Sibanda, Meikle, Patrick, Quinn, Mushet.

Penicuik: Allison, Forbes, Williams, Hume (c), Young, Jones, McCrory-Irving, Barr, Lough, J Hamilton, Montgomery Subs: Trialist, Connolly, G Hamilton, Kateleza, MacDonald.

Jeanfield Swifts 2

Bo’ness United 0

Bo’ness slipped to another defeat with an awful display in Perth. Jeanfield missed a fantastic opportunity to take an early lead buwhent Alex Marshall saved a Daniel Kelly penalty. The came shortly after, this time Rhys Davies netting from the penalty spot. Davies then added a second on 56 minutes from close range to seal the points. Bo’ness had a Marc Kelly effort ruled out for offside late on.

Jeanfield Swifts: Mitchell, Anton, Davies, Dewar, Fergus, Gunnion, Holden, Kelly, Mollison, Yeats, Deans. Subs: Anderson, Donovan, Mills, McDermind, McKenzie.

Bo’ness United: Marshall, McGregor (Boyd), Nyang, Snowdon (Quitongo), Campbell, Jacobs, Cropley, Donnelly, Wilson, Gemmell (Scott) Kelly. Subs: Gibb, Murphy.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Downfield 1

Tranent 5

A SUPER hat-trick from striker Kayne Paterson was the highlight in a sparkling Tranent display. Paterson, on his return to the starting line-up made up for lost time while the other goals came from John Ferguson and Neil Janczyk. Downfield’s reply came courtesy of an own goal from Hawkins.

Downfield: Gorman, Davies, McNab, Godfrey, Miller, Millar, Watson, Gilchrist, Adams, Smith, Wilkins. Subs: Taylor, Watkins,

Tranent: Horne, Christie, Toyovich, Todd, Kerr, Janiczk, Gay, Fearney, Ferguson, K Paterson, Hawkins. Subs: Fiddler, Smeaton, J Paterson, Miller, Jackson.

St Andrews United 3

Haddington Athletic 1

Haddington, who’d scored ten goals without reply in their first two games, went behind on 24 minutes when Ben Anthony took advantage of a slack Bob Berry backpass and beat debutant goalkeeper Haris Alysandratos at his near post. The Hi Hi at this point were already down to ten men after skipper Chris Inglis was booked twice before the 20-minute mark. Good play down the right set up Chris Robertson for a fine equaliser on 36 minutes from the edge of the box, leaving the visitors confident they could take something in the second half shooting downhill. Derek Wallace, however, restored the home lead within a minute of the restart, stooping at the back post to head in a cross from the right. And, with 16 minutes left, Honeyman secured the three points for the Saints. Haddington finished the game with nine men after Chris Cairney was booked for a second time.

St Andrews: Mooney, Nutt, Hendry, Fleming, Graham McInnes, Honeyman, Anthony, Wallace, Cunningham. Subs: Hunter, Falconer, Tabengwa, Morrison, McDonald.

Haddington: Alysandratos, Cairney, Berry, Bauld, Cunningham, Inglis, Hill, Devlin, Moffat, Robertson, Jones. Subs: Brown, Wright Temple, Hamilton, Cockburn.