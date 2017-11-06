Juniors round-up: Broxburn score three in last eight minutes to win crazy match

Nitten hit six; Bonnyrigg draw blank

SUPER LEAGUE

Broxburn Athletic 3, Bo’ness United 2

Fireworks day came early at Albyn Park with the home side scoring three times in the last eight minutes to seal an amazing comeback. Bo’ness took the lead when Marc Kelly slotted home from a tight angle in only two minutes. Hassan Nyang doubled the visitors’ lead, heading home a corner on 29 minutes. Bo’ness were reduced to ten men on 60 minutes when Snowdon received a second yellow card. Darren Gribben got one back on 82 minutes when his shot hit the right-hand post and screwed into the net behind Murphy. A minute later, Alexander Miller got the equaliser when his shot deflected high over Murphy off a defender and into the net. The winner deep in injury time was controversial when Gribben fired a shot goalward it struck Jacobs on the hand and the referee gave a penalty. And, after protests from the visitors and Stuart Hunter was sent off, Gribben scored from the spot giving Murphy no chance.

Broxburn Athletic: Donoghue, Purves (Beasley 46), Donaldson, Gavin, Townsley, Linton, Nimmo, Scott (Richards 65), Miller, Locke, Anderson (Gribben 46). Subs: Downie, Gillen.

Boness United: Murphy, Snowdon, Gillespie, Nyang, Hunter, Gemill, Jacobs, Scott (Wright 65), Kelly, Shirra, Millar. Subs: Batchelor, Gibb, Sally, Marshall.

Broughty Athletic 0, Bonnyrigg Rose 0

Rose will look on this game as two points dropped as they totally dominated their Tayside opponents but could not capitalise on their superiority. Time after time they carved out openings only for the final pass to find a Broughty defender. On a difficult pitch, Rose took control from the start but could not find the killer touch up front. Broughty were rarely seen in attack and seldom troubled the Rose defence. Broughty: Ross McNaughton, McCunnie, Liversedge, Kenneth, Milne, Whyte, McConnachie, Clark, Greig, McLelland. Subs: Sinclair, McWalter, Myles, Smith, Robertson.

Bonnyrigg: B Young, Brown, Martyneuk, K Young, Moyes, Hoskins, McConnell, Currie, McGachie, McIntosh, Horne. Subs: Nelson, Breck, Janczyk, Gray, Andrews.

Newtongrange Star 6, Kennoway Star Hearts 1

A GOOD display by Nitten saw them well ahead by half-time. Kyle Scott opened the scoring from the spot after 16 minutes. Further strikes from Kenny O’Brien on the half-hour mark and Ryan Porteous after 38 minutes had the home side on easy street. Just after the restart, Kennoway were down to ten men after Dylan Muir was red-carded. O’Brien added a second before Kieron Band pulled one back for the visitors. Dale O’Hara made it five after 82 minutes and a late penalty for Nitten was converted by Dale Richardson.

Newtongrange: Renton, Swaney, Melvin, Mitchell, Murray, K Scott, Wilson, Bracks, Porteous, Osbourne, O’Brien. Subs: S Scott, O’Hara, Richardson, Trialist.

Kennoway: Paterson, Rolland, Johnstone, Brewster, Doig, McGowan, Partridge, Young, Band, Muir, Collins, Subs: Lindsay, Craig.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Haddington Athletic 1, Tranent 0

Injury-hit Tranent lost out in this local derby as Haddington continued to impress. Both sides had chances in the opening 45 minutes but the keepers were in good form. Haddington made a deserved breakthrough in the 72nd minute as substitute Jordan Cropley was on hand to slide home a great cross from Hamilton.

Haddington: Alsansrastos, Tufail, Hamilton, Hamill, Cunningham, Inglis, Berry, Hill, Moffat, Robertson, Jones. Subs: Cropley, Gunn, Temple, Chapman, Simmons.

Tranent: Horne, Christie, Wojtowycz, Todd, Smeaton, Smith, Miller, Fairnie, Ferguson, K Paterson, Trialist. Subs: Kerr, Martin, J Paterson, Robertson.

JUNIOR CUP SECOND ROUND REPLAY

Arniston Rangers 2, Wishaw 3

Arniston exited the competition after this narrow defeat by their Lanarkshire rivals. Wishaw’s Vinny McGuire opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 46 minutes. Arniston equalised again from the spot through Chris Devlin just after the hour mark. McGuire grabbed his second of the game and, within a minute David McGeachie added a third for Wishaw. A deflected effort from Arniston reduced the deficit but it was too late to save the day.

Arniston: Cornet, Aitchison, Deland, Woods, Dunn, McTearnan, Waugh, Devlin, Somerville, Watson, McIntosh. Subs: Callaghan, Thomson, Jeffrey, Fairgrieve, Fleming.

Wishaw: Sinclair, Watson, MacKay, Innes, Findlay, McLaren, Barr, McGuire, McGeachie, Turner, Ellis. Subs: Johnson, Taylor, Campbell. Thornton.