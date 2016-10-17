Juniors round-up; Broxburn win 11-goal thriller

Miller hits hat-trick in amazing win

SUPER LEAGUE

Dundonald Bluebell 5

Broxburn Athletic 6

This high-scoring encounter get off to a lightning start when, after a minute, a long ball sent Dundonald’s Anthony down the left and he cut it across the box for Lewis McKenzie to score. The visitors struck back on ten minutes when Mampuya made a run from defence and passed to Scott Richards just inside the box and he finished in style. The hosts regained the lead after 15 minutes when Wallace was adjudged to have brought down McKenzie and Paul Quinn scored from the spot-kick. Nicholas Locke got his side level when he fired home under the keeper from 20 yards. Locke had a chance to give Broxburn the lead when Rarity pushed Richards in the box but his penalty was well saved by Lennox. They did take the lead with seven minutes of the half remaining when substitute Craig Scott fired a 30-yard rocket into the roof of the net. On the stroke of half time, the visitors gave themselves a two-goal cushion when another penalty was awarded for handball in the box. This time Alexander Miller made sure from the spot. Dundonald got a goal back in the first minute of the second half, Lewis McKenzie shooting into the far corner. Miller restored his side’s two goal lead when Scott Richards floated a free-kick into the edge of the box where the big striker headed the ball over the keeper into the net. Miller got his hat-trick and his side’s sixth, curling a great shot into the far left top corner. Dundonald were not finished and got a goal back through Paul Quinn, who prodded home after a melee in the box. And Dundonald made it a grandstand finish when Brodie Gray fired home from 25 yards.

Dundonald Bluebell: Lennox, Orrock (Wallace 62), Drummond, Mayne, Rarity, Patrick (Young 62), Meikle (Forbes 62), Anthony, Quinn, McKenzie, Gray. Subs: Lawrie, Mooney.

Broxburn Athletic: Wallace, Newman (Scott 36), Mampuya, Gavin, Millar, Linton, Nimmo, Locke, Miller, Richards, McNaughton (Donnelly 73). Subs: Donoghue.

Carnoustie Panmure 2

Bonnyrigg Rose 1

An injury-time wonder save by Jamie Robbie secured three points for Panmure. Rose outplayed the home side but were only a Dean Hoskins goal in front before slack marking allowed Ewan Biggins to head the equaliser. Worse was to follow as Michael Andrews made a mess of a clearance and was red-carded for fouling Jamie McCabe. Substitute keeper Dylan Rooney saved the spot-kick, but Gordon McDonald forced home the rebound for the winner.

Carnoustie: Robbie, Buggins, Cook, Harwood, Millar, McGeehan, Smith, Gray, McCabe, McDonald, Gibb. Subs: Scott, Roche, Urquhart, Black, Cormack.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Brown, Hoskins, Stewart, Moyes, Young, Turner, Horne, Jamieson, Kidd, Donaldson. Subs: Gray, Nelson, King, Burrell, Rooney.

Fauldhouse Utd 1

Musselburgh Athletic 4

Musselburgh went ahead when Sean Murphy scored with an angled shot and ten minutes into the second half Mattie King increased the lead when he shot low past the keeper. Fauldhouse pulled one back two minutes later when a long throw wasn’t cleared and John Boyle fired home. Conor Spowart scored a third with 20 minutes remaining when he tapped home from close range and Jed Davie completed the scoring ten minutes later with a well-struck shot from 12 yards.

Musselburgh Athletic: Renton, Davie, Dunn, Lynch, McKenzie, Murphy, Cherrie, O’Kane, Spowart, King, Ralton. Subs: Thomson, Porcher, Guiney

PREMIER LEAGUE

Bathgate Thistle 1

Tranent 2

Tranent had the bulk of the play in the first half and scored after 29 minutes through Kayne Paterson. They kept up the pressure in the second half and doubled their lead when Kyle Mitchell scored after 55 minutes. Bathgate scored a late consolation goal through Robbie Feeney.

Bathgate: Watson, McIsaac, Nyang, Bonnar, McDonald, Boyle, Taylor, Harris, McLeod, Daltymple, Feeney. Subs: McIntosh, Hutton, Minnock, Healy.

Tranent: Adams, Patterson, McKenzie, Kerr, Christie, Smith, Millar, Murray, Fisher, Mitchell, Paterson. Subs: Fiddler, Conlon, Smeaton, Hawkins.