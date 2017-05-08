Juniors round-up: Dunbar clinch title; Tranent stun Kelty

Bonnyrigg march on in EoS Cup

SUPER LEAGUE

Broxburn Athletic 0

Hill of Beath Hawthorn 3

Hill OF BEATH blew the hosts away in the first half. They opened the scoring on five minutes when Calum Adamson got the better of Baptie before firing into the net. The second came after 14 minutes when a corner was played back out to the taker who put it back in and, as the ball broke out to the edge of the box, Greig Smith shot through a crowded box into the net. Adamson got the third just before half-time when he got down the right-hand side and, when just inside the box, he let fly under the keeper to secure the points. Broxburn had chances in the second half but could not make anything of them.

Broxburn Athletic: Donoghue, Cole, Baptie (Gavin 69), Purves, Paterson, Linton, Anderson, Scott (Browne 65), Miller, Locke, Gribben (Nimmo 57). Subs: McNaughton, Downie.

Hill of Beath Hawthorn: Hall, Grierson, Conners, Wilson, Allan, Moffat, Adamson, Reid, G Smith (Dick 36), Hay, Bryce (Brown 89). Subs: Dair, B Smith, Moran.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Dundee Violet 2

Haddington Athletic 1

The Hi Hi’s campaign petered out with a disappointing defeat against a Violet outfit who staved off their inevitable relegation for at least a few days. The hosts took an early lead when, just six minutes in, Dignan took advantage of defensive slackness and fired home from the edge of the six-yard box. Despite reasonable possession, Haddington – led by new boss David McGlynn – failed to really trouble home goalkeeper Thain. Another slip on the half hour allowed Violet to double their lead with only their second chance of the afternoon. This time, Batchelor was the beneficiary, finishing calmly from just inside the box. Scott Moffat missed a glaring chance for the visitors six minutes after the break and, five minutes later, skipper Chris Inglis failed to convert from the penalty spot after Chris Robertson was fouled. Paul Devlin pulled a goal back with a fine finish from 18 yards on the hour but, despite ample opportunity, the Hi Hi were unable to find the equaliser that would’ve confirmed Violet’s relegation.

Dundee Violet: Thain, Hay, Middleton, Milton, Tawse, Hood, McVicar, Bremner, Batchelor, Dignan, Hart. Subs: Tovey, Scott, Mitchell, Robertson, O’Neill.

Haddington: Bleakley, Cairney, Hamill, Bauld, Cunningham, Inglis, Berry, Devlin, Sinclair, Wright, Moffat. Subs: Johnston, Robertson, Stirling.

SOUTH LEAGUE

Livingston United 0

Dunbar United 5

Dunbar won the South Division title in emphatic style in front of a big travelling support. They were the team to beat from the start of the season and congratulations go to boss Geoff Jones and his players. They now take their place in next season’s Premier League alongside their East Lothian cousins Tranent and Haddington. Their goals came from Chris Gordon, Kieran Ingram and Chris Grant in the first half and Scott Devlin and Dean Ballantyne in the second. Livingston had Daniel Forbes and Jack McWilliams sent off.

Livingston: McArthur, O’Hara, Miller, Forbes, Williamson, McLaughlin, Cummings, Kay, McKean, Conlon, McWilliams. Subs: Roberts, Mitchell, McGurk, Johnston.

Dunbar: Johnstone, Kean, Tait, Gordon, Gibson, Moffat, Ingram, King, Young, Handling, Grant. Subs: Devlin, Ballantyne, Subaski, Hogg, McCathie.

DJ LAING EAST OF SCOTLAND CUP

Carnoustie Panmure 2

Bonnyrigg Rose 3

Rose won this third-round tie despite a late flourish by Panmure. In truth, Bonnyrigg were streets ahead of the home side and goals by Ruardhi Donaldson, Adam Nelson and Wayne McIntosh had them on easy street. In could have been more but for poor finishing. McIntosh might have had a hat-trick and Jordan Orru shot high over when in a good position. Slackness in defence allowed Alan Roche to pull one back and Danny Millar made the score respectable for the hosts in injury time.

Carnoustie: Robbie, Buggins, Cook, Harwood, Millar, Roberts, McCabe, Steel, Scott, Gray, Simpson. Subs: Smith, Roche, Brown, Cormack.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Brown, Donaldson, Young, Moyes, Horne, McIntosh, Gray, McGachie, Nelson, Orru. Subs: Brett, Stewart, Turner, Jamieson.

CONSERVATORY CONVERTERS FIFE & LOTHIAN CUP

Tranent 2

Kelty Hearts 1

Tranent fully deserved their place in the semi-finals with Kayne Paterson and Kenny Fisher outstanding throughout. Tranent took the lead in the 26th minute when Ben Miller slotted home the opener. Ten minutes into the second half, it was all square when Brian Ritchie headed home a Conrad Courts cross. Fisher then had an effort cleared off the line on the hour mark but, with the clock ticking down, the same player headed home the winner.

Tranent: Robertson, Christie, Wojtowycz, Todd, Kerr (Smeaton 90), J.Paterson (Smith 68), Miller, Hawkins, Fisher, K.Pateron, Waters. Subs: Fiddler.

Kelty: Marley, Leighton, C Courts, O’Neil, T Courts, Husband, Thomson, Greig, Ritchie, Campbell (Wilson 68), McCabe (Moore 86). Subs: Jacobs, Carstairs, Jarrett.