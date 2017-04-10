Juniors round-up: Lander nicks point for Newtongrange Star

Defeat for Burgh; Penicuik pain

SUPER LEAGUE

Broughty Athletic 2

Newtongrange Star 2

Newtongrange opened the scoring with a Lee Currie free-kick after 16 minutes but he went from hero to zero as he headed an own goal to level the game in the 28th minute. Broughty took the lead with a Shaka Roy goal to take them in at the break in front. Brian Murray missed a penalty for the visitiors but, with only two minutes remaining, Kyle Lander equalised to give the Star a share of the points.

Broughty: Ross, McCunnie, Blair, Myles, Suttie, Winter, McConnachie, Roy, Lawson, Lannen, Cavanagh. Subs: Fleming, Clark, Smart, Sinclair.

Newtongrange: Amos, Swaney, Murray, Martyneuk, Hamilton, Currie, Lally, Douglas, Lander, O’Brien, Wilson. Subs: Cook, Richardson, Flynn.

Dundonald Bluebell 3

Musselburgh Athletic 1

Dundonald took the lead through a Dean Walker strike in the 33rd minute. Lee Sibanda added a second only four minutes later – a lead Dundonald held to the break. Musselburgh pulled a goal back with an own goal following a break upfield but, as the final whistle drew near, Ian Lennie scored a third and decisive goal.

Dundonald: Lennox, Forbes, Drummond, McDonald, Wedderburn, Patrick, Sibanda, Walker, Quinn, Lennie, Wallace. Subs: Rarity, Meikle, Ward, Duffy, young.

Musselburgh: Renton, McManus, Lynch, Hogg, Donaldson, Davie, O’Kane, Cherrie, Murray, King, Ralton. Subs: Dunn, Spowart, Thomson, McLean.

Penicuik Athletic 0

Carnoustie Panmure 2

Penicuik should have taken the lead in the fourth minute when Jancyzk was sent through on goal but keeper Jamie Robbie blocked his strike. Carnoustie took the lead in the 50th minute when Sam Simpson converted a penalty kick. The game was put to bed in the 63rd minute when Robert Urquhart added a second for Carnoustie.

Penicuik Athletic: Easton, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Jancyzk, Gay, Barr, McCallum (c), MacDonald, Montgomery Subs: Jones, S Scott, K Scott, Lough, Connolly.

Carnoustie: Robbie, Scott, Taylor, Buggins, Roche, Roberts, Urquhart, Gray, McCabe, MacDonald, Simpson Subs: Smith, Brown, McGeehan, Cormack.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Arniston Rangers 2

Dalkeith Thistle 5

Tyron McLEAN headed the visitors into the lead with Ryan McQueenie adding a second from the penalty spot in the 38th minute before Daryl Devlin had an easy tap-in from a James Redpath pass to give Dalkeith a three-goal half-time cushion. A Greig Callaghan penalty just after the break gave Arniston hope but Stewart Adams hit back for Dalkeith to restore the margin. Callaghan scored again from the spot before Devlin notched his second to give Dalkeith a deserved win.

Arniston Rangers: Faulkner, Jeffrey, Deland, Callaghan, Brady, McTernan (Somerville 46), Langdale, Lucas, McFadden (Tobin 74), Kateleza, Porteous. Subs: Garden, Ferguson, Ritchie.

Dalkeith Thistle: McQueen, Murray, Robertson, McQueenie, McNeil, Whitson, Redpath (Muir 68), Hunter (McGlashan 75), Adams, Devlin, McLean. Subs: Combe.

SOUTH LEAGUE

Edinburgh United 1

Easthouses Lily 0

A VERY tight game with both sides going for the win. Easthouses had the better of the first half but it was the Capital side who dominated the second. The scorer of the opener looked the most likely to win and it was United’s Euan Lee, who grabbed the only goal of the game in the 80th minute to give his side all three points.

Edinburgh United: Tufail, Fleming, Hendrie, Darling, Grieve, Guiney, Lee, Conlon, Auriemma, A Sutherland, Henry. Subs: Robertson, B Sutherland, Watson, Lawrie, Motion.

Easthouses Lily: Taylor, Hamilton, McManus, McEwan, Arthur, Shearer, Barrie, Russell, McMillan, McDermott, Kecheran. Subs: Wilson, Johnstone.