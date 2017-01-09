Juniors round-up: Linlithgow fail to capitalise on Coyne goal

1-1 a common scoreline ...

SUPER LEAGUE

Camelon 1

Broxburn Athletic 1

BROXBURN should have scored after four minutes when a long ball was met by the home keeper on the edge of the box, Miller challenged for it, rounded the keeper and scored only to have been adjudged to have fouled the goalie. Camelon took the lead when a free kick from wide right ten yards inside the Broxburn half was played into the back of the box and was met by the head of Stuart Bell who’s looping header found the back of the net The visitors fought hard to get back in the game and got their just rewards with six minutes remaining. Anderson floated a ball into the box and Miller headed back into the path of Ross Nimmo who held of the attentions of the defender to slot home. Gribben could have won it in the last minute when a ball to the back post was met by him but he put his attempt into the side-netting.

Camelon: Kane, Meikle, Mitchell, Bell, Morrison, Kay, O’Brien (Taylor 28), Deans (Wright 65), Sneddon, Donaldson, Docherty. Subs: Allison, Bolan, Herd.

Broxburn Athletic: Wallace, Gavin, Cole, Purves, Paterson, Scott (Gribben 80), Nimmo, Linton, Miller, Locke, Anderson. Subs: McNaughton, Millar, Browne, Richards.

Dundonald Bluebell 3

Bonnyrigg Rose 1

The home side shocked the Rose with an all action display and thoroughly deserved the three points. They started well and a Barry Sibanda free kick had them ahead early on. They might have been further ahead but it was the 50th minute before Calum Young scored their second. Rose responded and after Dean Hoskins had a penalty saved, Wayne McIntosh reduced the deficit. Despite Rose pressure Lewis McKenzie secured the points with a late penalty.

Dundonald: Lennox, Forbes, Drummond, Wetherburn, Rarity, Patrick, Gray, Meikle, Sibanda, McKenzie Young. Subs: Quinn, Ward, Lawrie, Dair, Wallace.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Horne, Donaldson, Young, Hoskins, Stewart, Gray, Kidd, McGachie, Nelson, McLaren. Subs: Moyes, Archibald, Brown, Jamieson, McIntosh.

Linlithgow Rose 1

Jeanfield Swifts 1

Linlithgow started brightly and looked set for a resounding win when Tommy Coyne volleyed them in front after 15 minutes. But despite completely dominating possession they couldn’t get a second goal. The second half was a much more even affair and Jeanfield’s tenacity paid off when Kelly’s shot was deflected by his fellow striker Holden past Hill with four minutes remaining. The visitors should have scored in stoppage time when Rose were caught up field and Kelly ran from the halfway line only to lob over Hill and the crossbar.

Linlithgow: Hill, McNab, McKenzie, Thom, Leiper, B Donaldson, Muhsin (Beaumont 70), Batchelor, Kelly (Weir 75), Williams, Coyne. Subs: Barnard, Small.

Jeanfield: Blair, McDermid, Anton, Dewar, Deans, Smith, Gunnion, Baker, Holden, Kelly, McManus. Subs: Fleming, Scott, Holt, Mollison, Anderson.

Musselburgh Athletic 1

Hill of Beath Hawthorn 1

Musselburgh took the lead after eight minutes when Ewan Ralton finished of a neat move with a low shot past the keeper Hall. The visitors equalised five minutes before the break when Ricki Dair rose to head home a corner kick from six yards. Despite both teams creating opportunities in the second half the match ended in a draw which, over the piece, was a fair result.

Musselburgh Athletic: Renton, McManus, Dunn, O’Kane, Murphy , Cherrie, Lynch, Davie, King, Moffat, Ralton. Subs: Porcher, Spowart, McKenzie, Thomson.

Hill of Beath: Hall, Grierson, Conners, Wilson, Dair, Moffat, Adamson, Leishman, Smith, Hay, Allan. Subs: Hampson, Forbes.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tranent 1

Haddington Athletic 1

Tranent failed to capitalise on numerous chances in the first half. But they took the lead in the 72nd minute when a speculative cross by Kyle Hutton eluded keeper Sinclair Inglis and ended up in the top corner. With time running out Andy Jones went on a terrific run and squared the ball across the face of the goal to give Chris Robertson an easy tap-in.

Tranent: Adams, Christie, Paterson, Todd, Kerr, Smith (Conlon 83), Manson (Wojtowycz 26), Hawkins, Fisher, Miller, Mitchell. Subs: Smeaton.

Haddington Athletic: S Inglis, Cairney, Ponton, Bauld, Fairnie, C Inglis, Berry, Hill (Wright 76), Moffat, Devlin (Robertson 65), Jones (Chapman 84). Subs: Keane, Goodfellow.