Juniors round-up: Linlithgow punished for penalty miss

Arniston remain in play-off race

SUPER LEAGUE

Dundonald Bluebell 1

Linlithgow Rose 1

The points were shared on a sapping and difficult pitch. The first half was almost devoid of chances but in the second, the visitors took a grip on the match and went ahead when Coyne was upended. He dispatched the resultant penalty after 74 minutes. Two minutes later, Wallace brought down Coyne again but this time the striker’s penalty was saved. Rose were to rue that miss as Wallace found space to turn in the Rose box and hammer home an equaliser with seven minutes remaining.

Dundonald: Lennox, Forbes (McDonald 82), Drummond, Wedderburn, Rarity, Patrick, Lennie (Wallace 65), Meikle (Lawrie 71), Sibanda, McKenzie, Gray. Subs:

Linlithgow: Hill, Williams, McKenzie, Leiper, R Donaldson (Small 63), Muhsin (Davidson 82), Beaumont (McNab 61), Gray, Batchelor, Coyne, Kelly. Subs: Barnard.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Dundee Violet 0

Arniston Rangers 2

Arniston kept up their fight for a play-off place with a solid win at bottom club Dundee Violet. They had the game won by half-time and comfortably ran out the second half to take all three points back down the road. After only six minutes Chris Tobin had them ahead and when Lumbert Kataleza added a second it was game over for the Tayside team. Arniston played out the second half without troubling the Violet keeper.

Dundee Violet: Watson, Henderson, McKay, Smith, Scott, Williamson, Hendrie, Wilkie, Renton, Davie, King. Subs: Lynch, Simpson, McCulloch.

Arniston: Cornet, Brady, Deland, Faulds, Callaghan, Langdale, Tobin, McTernan, Kataleza, Doig, Porteous. Subs: McFadden, Leslie, Somerville, Jeffrey, Ritchie.

Tranent 2

Bathgate Thistle 2

Tranent opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Kenny Fisher slotted home a Ben Miller cross. It was all square on the half-hour mark when Robbie Feeney scored from the penalty spot after Guy Kerr had brought down Darren Dalrymple inside the box. Bathgate went ahead in the 67th minute when Feeney scored his second goal as he rifled home from a tight angle. Tranent fought back to score a late equaliser from a Miller header that saw the points shared.

Tranent: Adams, J Paterson, Wojtwycz, Christie, Kerr, Smith (Waters 16), Miller, Hawkins, Fisher, Mitchell, Wright (K Paterson 55). Subs: Fiddler, Smeaton, Robertson.

Bathgate Thistle: Watson, Griffin, Clark, Macisaac, Nyang (McMillan 86), Boyle, Harris, Easton (McIntosh 90), Feeney, Mcleod (Jack Henderson 82), Dalrymple. Subs: John Henderson, Penman.