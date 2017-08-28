Juniors round-up: Penicuik go top; Bo’ness hit six; Broxburn go nap

Newtongrange claim away win

SUPER LEAGUE

Hill of Beath Hawthorn 0-1 Penicuik Ath

Penicuik started the game at a high tempo with excellent passing moves and deserved to take the lead in the 12th minute when Ross Montgomery headed home a Forbes cross to celebrate his 200th appearance for the club. Just before half-time, Penicuik’s Gary Hamiliton was withdrawn from the game after suffering a head cut. Penicuik continued to dominate the game but failed to capitalise on the chances they created and then Somerville was assisted off the pitch with a cut eye and mild concussion. The home side tried hard for the equaliser in the dying minutes but a well-organised Penicuik defence ensured the visitors went two points clear at the top of the league.

Hill of Beath: Hall, Leishman, Bryce, Conners, Harrower, Reid, Schiavone, Perrie, Elder, Adamson, Smith Subs: McCulloch, Trialist, Trialist, Fotheringham, Costello.

Penicuik Athletic: Allison, Forbes, MacDonald, Hume, G Hamilton, Jones, McCrory-Irving, Barr, Somerville, Kateleza, Montgomery Subs: J Hamilton, Mendes, Lough, Young, Easton.

Jeanfield Swifts 1-3 Newtongrange Star

Newtongrange took the lead when Stephen Scott knocked the ball past Swifts keeper James Mitchell in the 15th minute. Richard Donovan equalised for Jeanfield ten minutes later. Newtongrange scored a second with a bundled effort at the back post from Sean Lally before clinching the points with O’Hara’s penalty.

Jeanfield: Mitchell, Duigan, Deans, Mills, Gunnion, Holden, Fergus, Donovan, Scott, Kelly, Davies. Subs: Blyth, Yates, Trialist.

Newtongrange: Amos, Swaney, O’Hara, Lowson, Mitchell, K Scott, Melvin, Porteous, S Scott, Lander, Lally. Subs: Wilson, Bracks, O’Brien, Osbourne, Renton.

Kennoway Star Hearts 0-6 Bo’ness Utd

Chris Donnelly opened the scoring with a long-distance drive and it was two on the half-hour mark with Alan Comrie hitting the top corner from 30 yards. Donnelly got his second with yet another long-range effort before Fraser Keast made it four with a header. Jack Wilson scored the fifth just before the break. Bo’ness were on easy street in the second half and Calum Scott rounded off the scoring with a stunning right-footed volley.

Kennoway Star Hearts: Paterson, McGowan, Young (Johnstone), Partridge, Doig, C Gay, M Gay (Collins), Rolland, Binnington (Newlands), Craig, Muir. Subs: Davidson, Page.

Bo’ness: Murphy, Jacobs, Gibb, Carstairs, Campbell, Comrie (McGregor), Wilson, Gemmell, Keast (Cropley), Donnelly, Scott (Snowdon). Subs: Ritchie, Wright.

Sauchie 0-5 Broxburn Athletic

Broxburn took this game to the hosts from the off and were 1-0 up after a minute when Locke headed home a Anderson free-kick. Within 15 minutes, the visitors were two up when Miller raced through on goal and slotted past the helpless keeper. Four minutes later, it was three when Beasley made a great run and pass to Anderson, who cut back inside the box and made room before firing the ball into the net. Shortly after the restart, Miller got his side’s fourth and his second after a defence-splitting pass through from Scott. Zander Murray made his competitive debut coming on for the last 15 minutes and he finished the scoring in the last minute.

Sauchie: Dolan, McFarlane (Dawson 54), Leary (Graham 62), Sharp, Syme, McTaggart, Miller, Morrison, Kelly, Cummings (Preston 25), Hynd. Subs: Graham.

Broxburn: Wallace, Purves, Donaldson, Grant, Townsley, Linton (Gillen 74), Scott, Miller, Locke, Beasley (Donnelly-Kay 67), Anderson (Murray 77). Subs: Downie, Donoghue.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Arniston Rangers 1-2 Haddington Athletic

Arniston took a 26th-minute lead when David Jeffrey took advantage of Chris Cairney’s slip inside the penalty area and tucked the ball beyond goalkeeper Haris Alysandratos. Towards the end of the half, the usually clinical Scott Moffat spurned a couple of clear scoring opportunities for the visitors. Second-half persistence paid off for the visitors with 19 minutes left, Andy Jones exchanging passes with substitute Gavin Brown and Moffat before drilling his shot low past Cornet. Eight minutes later, the same player rounded off another good move, heading the ball home at the near post after Lewis Temple chipped it in his direction.

Arniston: Cornet, Fleming, Deland, Callaghan, Woods, McTernan, Thomson, Jeffrey, Somerville, Watson, McIntosh. Subs: McFadden, Fairgrieve, Doig, Miller, Dunn.

Haddington: Alysandratos, Cairney, Hamilton, Wilson, Cunningham, Inglis, Berry, Chapman, Moffat, Robertson, Jones. Subs: Temple, Wright, Tufail, Brown, Cockburn.