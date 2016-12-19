Juniors round-up: Penicuik hold leaders Kelty to a draw

Bo’ness batter Newtongrange

SUPER LEAGUE

Kelty Hearts 3

Penicuik Athletic 3

Penicuik shocked Kelty with a goal in 90 seconds when Keith Lough headed home a Sproule cross. Kelty equalised in the eighth minute, when Penman slotted home a Campbell cross. Then the visitors restored their lead in the 36th minute when Lough scored from a tight angle after good work by Jancyzk. Strong pressure by Kelty resulted in super strike by C Courts to level the score in the 55th minute. However, Penicuik responded one minute later when Lough completed his hat-trick with a looping header. Twelve minutes later it was all square again when Ritchie tucked the ball home after Bejaoui parried away a powerful shot.

Kelty Hearts: Marley, Thomson, C Courts, O’Neill, T Courts, Husband, Ritchie, Greig, Moore, Campbell, Penman. Subs: Cargill, Dalziel, Jacobs, Allison.

Penicuik Athletic: Bejaoui, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Janczyk, Sproule, Barr, McCallum, Lough, Montgomery. Subs: Connolly, McKenzie, S Scott, Somerville, Gay.

Bo’ness United 4

Newtongrange Star 1

Bo’ness went ahead when Will Snowdon crossed for the prolific Fraser Keast to net from close range. The lead was doubled by Snowdon just before half-time with a penalty. Colin Strickland netted the third goal with a good finish and it was then 4-0 when Snowdon scored his second penalty. Jack Wilson saw red for the visitors before Ross Campbell also received his marching orders for the hosts. Star netted a late consolation through a Jordan Cropley penalty.

Bo’ness United: Clark, Snowdon, Sloan (Collumbine 74), Campbell, Hunter, Ruari MacLennan, Eddington (Strickland 71), Philp, Keast, Simpson, Wright. Subs: Devine, Gibb, Roddy MacLennan.

Newtongrange Star: Amos, Swaney, Martyniuk, Hamilton, Currie, Wilson, O’Brien (Murray 74), Cropley, Lander, Bracks, Lally. Subs: Flynn, Newman, Richardson, Sinclair.

Broxburn Athletic 3

Carnoustie Panmure 0

Broxburn took the lead after 14 minutes when Anderson put a ball over the top and, with Carnoustie claiming offside, Alexander Miller ran on to the ball and slotted past the keeper into the bottom left corner. The hosts doubled their lead on 20 minutes when a ball into the box was attempted to be cleared but Ross Nimmo won the ball and fired home an unstoppable shot past the startled keeper. Broxburn could have been further ahead before they eventually got the third goal midway through the second half when a ball played in from the right by Nimmo was tipped around the post by the keeper. There was a crowded six-yard box for the resulting corner and captain Craig Purves forced the ball home. Patrick Smith was sent off after protesting too much about the goal and received a second yellow card. Broxburn ran out comfortable winners and look forward to the new year with confidence.

Broxburn Athletic: Wallace, Gavin, Cole, Purves, Paterson, Linton (Browne 82), Scott, A Miller, Nimmo (Locke 82), Downie, Anderson. Subs: McNaughton, M Millar, Donoghue.

Carnoustie Panmure: Cormack, Buggins, MacDonald, Roche, Harwood (Steel 47), McGeehan, Gray, Scott, McCabe (Brown 71), Simpson, Smith. Subs: Urquhart, Cook, Robbie.

Camelon 1

Musselburgh Athletic 1

A MID-TABLE clash in which both teams settled for a point apiece. Both managers made changes as they looked to maintain their positions in the table. Both goals came in the second half with first Camelon taking the lead with a super strike from Jamie O’Brien just after the hour mark. Musselburgh piled the pressure on the home defence looking for at least an equaliser and, in the 81st minute, substitute Mathu King stroked the ball home after keeper Kane had bundled a free kick out to him.

Camelon: Kane, Mitchell, Watson, McKay, Benton, Taylor, Donaldson, Sneddon, Allison, Walton, O’Brien. Subs: Herd, Armstrong.

Musselburgh: Renton, O’Kane, McManus, Dunn, Lynch, Murphy, Cherrie, Thomson, Davie, Spowart, Ralton. Subs: King, Guiney, McKenzie.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Bathgate Thistle 3

Dalkeith Thistle 1

After a disappointing first half-hour Bathgate took the lead through Darren Dalrymple with a well-taken strike from the edge of the box. Dalrymple scored again ten minutes before the break after waltzing past defenders to shoot beyond keeper James McQueen. The visitors’ best chance came when a Stewart Adams effort hit the bar. Robin Feeney added a third goal before Ryan McQueenie scored a consolation goal for Dalkeith from the penalty spot.

Bathgate Thistle: Watson, Griffin, Clark, Macisaac, Nyang, Taylor, Minnock (Easton 76), Boyle (Bonnar), Feeney, McLeod (Henderson 89), Dalrymple.

Dalkeith Thistle: McQueen, Murray, Robertson, Turkington (McLean 70) McNeil, McQueenie, Devlin, Hunter, Adams, Wales (Redpath 70), Tansey. Subs: Muir, Forrest, Combe.