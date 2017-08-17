Juniors round-up: Penicuik win to maintain perfect start

Penicuik Athletic continued their perfect start to the season with a comfortable 3-1 win away to struggling Bo’ness United last night.

Manager Johnny Harvey led his side to victory against his former club to make it four Super League victories on the trot.

Striker Keith Lough scored for the second game in a row when he fired the visitors in front after 12 minutes. Skipper Craig Hume’s incisive through ball was picked up by Lumbert Kateleza and he cut back to his team-mate to grab the opener.

Hume got a quick second when he met Scott McCrory-Irving’s corner kick and sent a looping header over home goalkeeper Andrew Murphy.

The BUs pulled a goal back through striker Scott Sally on 42 minutes, but on-loan Livingston striker Jack Hamilton crushed any hopes of a home fightback just two minutes later when he capitalised on a Ross Campbell error and lobbed Murphy.

Penicuik sit two points clear at the top of the table after Midlothian rivals Newtongrange Star and Bonnyrigg Rose fought out a 0-0 draw at New Victoria Park, while Broxburn Athletic scored an 88th-minute winner at Albyn Park to beat Linlithgow Rose 1-0.

In the Premier League, Haddington Athletic striker Scott Moffat scored four for the second time in a week as the Hi-Hi secured the bragging rights in a 5-3 thriller with East Lothian rivals Dunbar United.

Moffat had the hosts 2-0 up inside 25 minutes at Millfield Park. Zach Szemis pulled a goal back for the visitors against his former club just before the interval. Moffat completed his hat-trick just three minutes after the break when he lashed home Jamie Hamilton’s cross. However, Fraser McLaren soon pulled another goal back for plucky Dunbar. Moffat made it 4-2 on 64 minutes, only for Dunbar to get another through captain Steven Tait, but Bob Berry made sure of all three points for Joe Hamill’s side in the closing stages.

Musselburgh Athletic consolidated top spot with their fourth win in succession thanks to Stephen MacDonald’s second-half strike in a 1-0 win over ten-man Arniston Rangers at Olivebank.

Dalkeith Thistle lifted themselves off the foot of the Premier League with a fine 2-0 win away to Tranent. Striker Kenny McMillan came back to haunt his former club with a 63rd-minute effort and Paul Tansey went on to add a second for Kevin Haynes’ men.