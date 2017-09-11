Juniors round-up: Ref awards three penalties as Nitten are held

Wins for Broxburn, Haddington, Musselburgh and Tranent

SUPER LEAGUE

Newtongrange Star 2-2 Sauchie

A game with three penalties and a share of the points about right. Newtongrange took the lead after only two minutes when Dale O’Hara scored from the spot. They doubled their lead midway through the half with a Ryan Porteous strike. Sauchie’s Conor Kelly pulled a goal back again from the spot just before the break and the visitors equalised with yet another penalty with three minutes to go, Kelly again scoring.

Newtongrange Star: Renton, Swaney, O’Hara, Melvin, Mitchell, K Scott, Bracks, Murray, Porteous, O Brien, Wilson. Subs: Lander, Quinn, Wilkie, S Scott, Amos.

Sauchie: Dolan, McFarlane, Syme, Simpson, Sharp, Shirra, McTaggart, Morgan, Kelly, Smith, Leary. Subs: Morrison, Hutchison, Flood, Millar, Graham.

Broxburn Athletic 3-1 Hill of Beath Hawthorn

Broxburn had the better of the opening exchanges and it was no surprise when they took lead albeit from the penalty spot. Anderson was brought down and Darren Gribben scored into bottom corner. The second came just before half-time when a corner into the six-yard box was attacked by three home players but Gordon Donaldson was adjudged to have got the final touch to put it over the line. Substitute Lewis Elder got a goal back for Hill of Beath after just coming onto the park. Broxburn restored their two-goal cushion with 13 minutes left when a ball was played through to Alexander Miller. He cut across the edge of the 18-yard box and fired home giving Hall no chance.

Broxburn Ath: Wallace, Donaldson, Gavin, Locke, Linton, Downie, Gillen, Miller, Gribben (Kay 75), Beasley, Anderson. Subs: Richards, Robertson, Gibson, Donoghue.

Hill of Beath: Hall, Grierson, Wright, McCulloch, Connors, Harrower (Allan 54), Adamson (Watt 54), Reid, Bryce, Leishman, Schiavone (Elder 68). Subs: Smith, Costello.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Haddington Athletic 3-0 Downfield

Visitors Downfield enjoyed their fair share of first-half possession but went in at the break a goal down after Bob Berry headed the opener for the Hi Hi on 43 minutes from Andy Jones’ free-kick. Shaka Roy spurned Downfield’s best chance of an equaliser on the hour and, with 12 minutes remaining, Jones doubled the home lead, finishing coolly when Scott Moffat laid on the chance. The three points were sealed two minutes later when Jones repeated the feat, set up this time by Scott Wright’s chipped ball over a defender.

Haddington: Alysandratos, Cairney, Hamilton, Wilson, Cunningham, Inglis, Berry, Devlin, Moffat, Temple, Jones. Subs: Robertson, Wright, Hill, Chapman, Cockburn.

Downfield: Clarkson, Mudie, Cargill, Timmons, Duell, Hagan, Roy, Gallacher, Smith, Colquhoun, Garden. Subs: Blackwood, Davidson, Adam.

Musselburgh Athletic 1-0 Thornton Hibs

Musselburgh continued their fine start to the season with a hard-fought victory. The visitors created the best chances in the first half and were unlucky not to take the lead when a header from Matthew Robertson came back of the crossbar. Just before the break, Musselburgh took the lead when Jed Davie scored direct from a free-kick with a curling shot. The visitors were reduced to ten men when Daniel McNab protested too much for the referee’s liking and was shown two successive yellow cards. Thornton were reduced to nine men with ten minutes to play and Musselburgh held on to secure the three points.

Musselburgh Athletic: Adams, McManus, Lynch, Gray, O’Kane, Cherrie, King, Davie, Moffat, Thomson, Ralston. Subs: Murphy Whyte, MacDonald, Tufail.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, D. Robertson, M. Robertson, S. Drummond, A. Drummond, Coleman, Keatings, McMillan, Feeley, Crichton, McNab. Subs: Forbes, Shields, Strachan, Shanks, Taylor.

Tranent 3-1 Kirriemuir Thistle

Tranent ran out comfortable winners against their Angus opponents. On the scoresheet for the hosts were John Ferguson, Kayne Paterson and Kenny Fiddler. Kirriemuir got a consolation through Alan Cruikshanks.

Tranent: Horne, Christie, Toyovich, Todd, Kerr, Janyczk, Gay, Fearnie, Ferguson, K Paterson, Hawkins. Subs: Fiddler, Smeaton, J Paterson, Miller, Jackson.

Kirriemuir: Diamond, Duffy, Drumm, Fairweather, Farquharson, Lannen, McVicar, Russell, Cruikshanks, MacLeod, Bews. Subs: Cameron, Braid, Snowdon, Geekie, Millar.