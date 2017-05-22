Juniors round-up: Tranent into East of Scotland Cup final

Musselburgh are relegated

DJ LAING EAST OF SCOTLAND CUP

•

Dundee North End 0

Tranent 1

Tranent triumphed over by a second-half goal to reach the final of the East of Scotland Cup for the first time in decades. It has been a terrific end to a season for Darren Smith’s side as they also have a semi-final game against Musselburgh in the Fife and Lothians Cup. Boss Smith brought back Joe Murray into the squad again and he was pivotal in the success they had on Saturday, scoring the only goal of the game midway through the second half.

Dundee North End: Hattie, Stewart, George, Heggie, Burns, Shaw, Hunter, Smith, Rollinson, Martin, McIlvaney. Subs: Johnston, Ni Scott, Na Scott, Devlin, Ferrie.

Tranent: Jackson, Christie, Wojtowycz, Kerr, Todd, J Paterson, Miller, Hawkins, K Paterson, Watters, Fiddler. Subs: Smith, Smeaton, Murray.

•

SUPER LEAGUE

•

Carnoustie Panmure 1

Bo’ness United 3

Bo’ness clinched third place in the Super League with a victory over Carnoustie. The BUs got the opener after just two minutes when Roddy MacLennan went on a mazy run before placing the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards. Calum Smith then made it two with a sublime curled effort from the edge of the box. Sam Simpson got one back for the hosts prior to the break. Smith sealed the game just after the hour mark with a fine chip.

Carnoustie Panmure: Robbie, Cook, Taylor, Miller, Black, Roberts (Smith 76) Urquhart, McCabe, Macdonald (Brown 76), Gray (Steel 76), Simpson. Not used: Cormack.

Bo’ness United: Murphy, Snowdon, Collumbine, Campbell (Ru MacLennan 83), Hunter (Gemmell 45), Tierney, Scullion, Philp, Smith, Simpson, Roddy MacLennan (Wright 33). Not used: Ritchie, Strickland.

•

Jeanfield Swifts 2

Kelty Hearts 1

Musselburgh have been relegated to the Premier League after going down 2-1 in Perth to Jeanfield. The Burgh needed a point to avoid the drop, but despite a spirited performance they lost out to fellow strugglers Swifts. The visitors nearly got off to a great start, but Matty Lynch’s 20-yard free-kickk came back off the post. Then Keith Murray was through with just the keeper to beat, but he put the ball wide. With 20 minutes, remaining Jeanfield got the vital opener when Robbie Holden scored with a low shot passed Kieran Renton. With Musselburgh pushing for an equaliser the home side broke away and Daniel Kelly tapped the ball into the net when the ball broke to him inside the area. Musselburgh pulled a goal back when substitute Ewan Ralton scored after a neat one-two, but it was all too late and Musselburgh will be playing in the Premier League next season.

Jeanfield: Mitchell, Fleming, Scott, Smith, Holt, Holden, Kelly, Anton, Mollison, Yates. Dewar. Subs: McDermid, Sutherland, Anderson, McMahan.

Musselburgh Ath: Renton, Moffat, McManus, Lynch, Hogg, Davie, Donaldson, Murphy, Cherrie, Murray, King. Subs: Dunn, Gillan, Ralton.