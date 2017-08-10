Juniors round-up: Wins for Penicuik, Bonnyrigg and Linlithgow

Penicuik Athletic seized the early-season bragging rights with a 2-0 home victory over Midlothian rivals Newtongrange Star last night.

Johnny Harvey’s men made it two wins from two at Penicuik Park in the Super League thanks to a goal either side of the break from Scott McCrory-Irving and Jack Hamilton.

Former Edinburgh University midfielder McCrory-Irving grabbed his first goal since joining Pemicuik in the summer after just four minutes. He was quickest to react to a loose ball and hammered home from close range. Goalkeeper Kieron Renton prevented the hosts from increasing their lead on 16 minutes as he got down to stop Keith Lough’s penalty.

On-loan Livingston striker Hamilton made the points secure on 62 minutes, the 17-year-old marking his debut with a goal by firing across Renton and into the far corner.

Bonnyrigg Rose joined Penicuik at the top of the table with their second win of the season – a 3-0 triumph over Broxburn Athletic at New Dundas Park.

Striker Wayne McIntosh struck his second goal in as many games when he got the opener on 16 minutes. The forward got on the end of Dean Hoskins’ ball to finish from close range. Keiran McGachie made it two with a fine volley on 77 minutes and Kerr Young added a late third.

Linlithgow Rose got their first points on the board with a 3-1 success over Camelon at Prestonfield.

Blair Batchelor marked his first start of the season with a goal either side of half-time. Camelon pulled a goal back on 57 minutes but striker Colin Strickland, making his second home debut since returning from Bo’ness United, hit a third for Rose on 83 minutes.

Bo’ness United lost 1-0 away to promoted Sauchie thanks to Darren Cummings’ last-minute winner.

In the Premier League, Musselburgh Athletic made it 12 goals in just two games with a 6-0 win away to Dunbar United. Calvin Shand’s men were cruising at the break thanks to goals from Conor Thomson, Sean Murphy and Michael Moffat with the hosts going down to ten men after just five minutes when Kevin Motion was sent off.

Burgh didn’t let up after the break with Thomson getting a second on top of an own goal and a John McManus header.

Haddington made it two from two with a 6-0 rout of Dalkeith. Striker Scott Moffat scored four, while Euan Bauld and Andy Jones grabbed a goal each.

Arniston Rangers and Tranent drew 1-1 at Newbyres Park. Kenny Fisher scored early on for the visitors, but Michael Deland’s second-half goal cancelled that effort out.