Juniors wrap: Bo’ness edge through | Roses bloom in cup

There were no shocks, but plenty of drama, in the Fife and Lothians Cup. Here is the round-up ...

• Craigroyston 1, Tranent 3 (Fife and Lothians Cup first round)

A comfortable win for the Premier League side with a double from striker Kenny Fisher. They opened the scoring when Fisher slotted home just after the half-hour mark. He doubled their lead in the first-half to give Tranent a cushion at the break. Tinashe Mukunda pulled a goal back for Craigroyston before Lloyd Fiddler scored a superb third for the visitors.

Craigroyston: Callan, Torrance, Swan, Dingwall, Stenhouse, Mitchell, Guy, Kneeshaw, Osbourne, Tobin, D’Angelo. Subs: Mukunda, Wijelata, Trialist, Donaldson, Horne.

Tranent: Horne, Smeaton, Wojtowycz, Fearney, Kerr, Hawkins, Miller, Gay, Fisher, Paterson, Fiddler. Subs: Smith, Ferguson, Christie, Pucko.

• Crossgates Primrose 0, Linlithgow Rose 1 (Fife and Lothians Cup first round)

A superb volley from striker Tommy Coyne after just 15 minutes was all that separated these two teams after a courageous display by the home side, who finished the game with nine men. Rose grabbed the lead when Coyne brought the ball down just outside the box and lashed a volley into the top corner. Whilst Rose had chances to put the game to bed, they were few and far between despite a red card for Andrew McDonald after just 35 minutes and another for Greh Pearson with 20 minutes remaining.

Crossgates Primrose: Manderson, Alistair McDonald, Wilkie, Higgins, Andrew McDonald, Hughes, Coulter, Devaney, Watt (McKenzie 75), Pearson (Brand 79), Allan. Subs: Campbell, McNeish, Wilson.

Linlithgow Rose: Hill, Thom, Turnbull, McKenzie, Leiper, Sloan (Shields 83), Ronald, Batchelor, Malone, Coyne, McClair (Ruari MacLennan 62). Subs: Devine, Roddy MacLennan, Barnard.

• West Calder Utd 2, Bo’ness Utd 2 – Bo’ness win 4-2 on penalties (Fife and Lothians Cup first round)

The hosts went ahead after 20 minutes through Andrew Mochan after he capitalised on some woeful defending. David Love made it two with a nice finish, though the defending was again pitiful for a Super League side. Fraser Keast got one back after the break and, after missing a plethora of chances, the equaliser finally came on 84 minutes from a Ross Campbell shot. The winning penalty was converted by Andy Shirra as Bo’ness scraped through to the next round.

West Calder: Hamilton, Law, Winters, McLaughlin, Tinning (Devine), Mochan, Nicol (Johnston) Love, Morrison, Inglis, Adams (Sneddon).

Bo’ness Utd: Marshall, Gemmell, Jacobs, Snowdon, Campbell, Shirra, Scott, Millar, Wilson (Sally), Bachelor (Keast), Gillespie. Subs: Gibb Hassan, Murphy

• Armadale Thistle 2, Newtongrange Star 3 (Fife and Lothians Cup second round)

Kyle Lander put the visitors ahead with an easy tap-in after Dylan Rooney saved the striker’s first effort. Kenny O’Brien then increased the margin in the 15th minute when a defensive blunder allowed him to slot home into an empty goal. Liam Kane brought Thistle back into the game when he also stroked the ball into an empty net. Rooney then had two magnificent saves as Nitten began to take control. Lander restored the two-goal margin for Newtongrange on the hour before Sam Collumbine headed wide for Armadale when it looked easier to score. With time running out, Kane grabbed Armadale’s second goal as the game went from end-to-end, but Nitten held on to go through to the next round.

Armadale Thistle: Rooney, Brown, Hyslop, Marriot (King 65), Tierney, Slessor, Kane, Collumbine, Robertson (Brown 65), Allison (Erskine 65), Gray. Subs: Duncan, Keir.

Newtongrange Star: Amos, Murray, O’Hara, Lally, Richardson, Bracks, Wilson, K Scott, Lander, O’Brien, Porteous (S Scott 52). Subs: Renton.

• Easthouses Lily 1, Bonnyrigg Rose 2 (Fife and Lothians Cup second round)

A larger than usual home crowd saw Bonnyrigg eventually wear down Lily under the lights in an entertaining encounter. The visitors from the Super League dominated the game against their South Division counterparts, but it took them until the 51st minute to take the lead when Kieron McGachie tapped home after Jon Brown had brought a save from Dan Findlay. Lily equalised from the spot in 63 minutes, Paul McDermit sending Bryan Young the wrong way. The game was won late on when Lewis Turner sent a right foot shot behind Findlay.

Easthouses: Findlay, Arthur, McManus, Hall, Young, Russell, Barry, McDermit, Shearer, Taylor, Buckley. Subs: Moffat, Nethery, Ferguson, Anderson, McIver.

Bonnyrigg: B, Young, Brown, Martyneuk, K, Young, Moyes, Hoskins, Turner, McConnell, McGachie, Nelson, Kidd, Subs: Horne, Gray, Currie, McIntosh, Andrews.