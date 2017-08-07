Juniors wrap: Bonnyrigg ease to win | Six of best for Musselburgh

Broxburn were left to rue a missed a penalty, Bonnyrigg claimed all three points, as did Newtongrange, while there were wins for Musselburgh, Tranent and Haddington in the Premier Division. Here’s our round-up of the other Juniors matches ...

• Broxburn Athletic 2, Jeanfield Swifts 2 (Super League)

Broxburn were left to rue a missed penalty when 1-0 up as Jeanfield battled back to earn a point at Albyn Park. The hosts opened the scoring after 19 minutes when Kieran Anderson smashed home into the top corner. With six minutes left of the half, Jack Beesley’s pass was handled in the box. Anderson stepped up, but saw his kick crash off the left-hand post. Jeanfield took their lifeline and Davies equalised on the stroke of half-time. Broxburn had chances in the second half and Alexander Miller put them 2-1 ahead on 73 minutes. Jeanfield were not to go away empty handed as, in the last minute, a long ball from the keeper found Chris Scott, who fired home an unstoppable volley.

Broxburn Ath: Wallace, Grant, Donaldson, Paterson, Townsley, Gillen, Beasley (Nimmo 76), Richards, Miller, Locke, Anderson. Unused subs: Downie, Gribben, Linton, McNaughton.

Jeanfield Swifts: Mitchell, Blyth, Anton, Gunnion, Yates, Dewar, Mackie, Scott, Fergus, Davies (Donovan 76), Holden (Holt 71). Unused subs: McDermid, McKenzie, Mollison.

• Forfar West End 0, Bonnyrigg Rose 3 (Super League)

Bonnyrigg started off the season with a comfortable victory away at Forfar. Wayne McIntosh gave them an early lead, although Rose goalkeeper Bryan Young had to make a terrific save from Daryl McKenzie to make sure they went in at the break 1-0 up. Rose dominated the second half and man-of-the-match Jonathon Brown stroked home a second goal before Sean Jamieson forced Ryan Stirton into an own goal to seal the win.

Forfar: Burns, Stephen, McDonald, George, Stirton, Rae, Van Der Tohl, Bell, Hart, McKenzie, Petrie. Subs: Scott, Reynolds, Walls, Crichton, Fleming.

Bonnyrigg: B Young, Brett, Brown, K Young, Moyes, Hoskins, Jamieson, Currie, McIntosh, Nelson, Horne. Subs: Martineuk, Gray, McConnell, Turner, McGachie.

• Newtongrange Star 2, Dundonald Bluebell 0 (Super League)

After struggling last season, Newtongrange kicked off the campaign with a strong win. The visitors almost took the lead against the run of play after 28 minutes when a Scott Lawrie free-kick rattled the post, but three minutes later a stunning first-time 22-yard volley by Dale O’Hara gave Nitten the lead. The hosts were awarded a second-half penalty when Kenny O’Brien was brought down in the box, but Jack Wilson’s spot kick was saved by James Lennox. However, the result was put beyond doubt late on when Scott Swaney’s driven shot across the box deflected off Mark Forbes and into the net.

Newtongrange Star: Renton, Swaney, O’Hara, Melvin, Mitchell, K Scott, Wilson, Bracks (Wilkie 65), Murray, Porteous (Lander 60), O’Brien (S Scott 73). Unused subs: Amos, Lowson.

Dundonad Bluebell: Lennox, Forbes, Drummond, Wilson, Wedderburn, Moffat (McKenzie 70), Walker (Buchan 56), Sibanda (Martin 54), Lawrie, Smith, Patrick. Unused subs: Meikle, Quinn.

• Haddington Athletic 4, Bathgate Thistle 0 (Premier Division)

Joe Hamill’s first match in charge of the Hi Hi resulted in a comfortable victory. Scott Moffat made the breakthrough on 53 minutes, heading home Robertson’s cross from the right. A terrific free kick from Shaun Hill just more than two minutes later doubled the home lead, and it was 3-0 after 64 minutes when Thistle defender Steven MacMillan turned the ball into his own net. George Cunningham slammed home a fourth goal from the penalty spot with four minutes remaining.

Haddington: Cockburn, Cairney, Berry, Bauld, Cunningham, Inglis, Hill, Devlin, Moffat, Robertson, Jones. Subs: Helm, Temple, Fox, White, Brown.

Bathgate: Harkness, Griffin, Bonnar, MacMillan, MacIsaac, Horn, MacLeod, Taylor, Dalrymple, Boyle, JJ Henderson. Subs: Harris, Meikle, Clark, J Henderson, Gilhooley.

Musselburgh Athletic 6, Tayport 2 (Premier Division)

Musselburgh came back from 2-0 down to start their quest for promotion back to the Super League with a thumping win over Tayport. The visitors did take the lead on five minutes with a goal from Dale Reid and doubled their advantage on the half-hour mark when Connor Ireland scored a second. Five minutes before the break Connor Thomson pulled a goal back for the home side before Matti King levelled the scores two minutes after the restart. Ten minutes later King got his second to give the Burgh the lead before debutant Stephen MacDonald coolly slotted home number four. Matti King completed his hat-trick with a header five minutes from time and John McManus wrapped up the scoring with Musselburgh’s sixth in the final minute.

Musselburgh Ath: Adams, McManus, Lynch, Hogg, O’Kane, Cherrie, Murphy, King, MacDonald, Donaldson Thomson. Unused subs: Gray, Whyte, Ralton, Davie, Trialist.

Tayport: Sorley, Paterson, Sturrock, Sanchez, Anderson, Alvarez, Mackie, Walton, Reid, Sutherland, Ireland. Unused subs: King, Smith, Christie, Conway, Jabbi.

• Tranent 3, St Andrews 2 (Premier Division)

Tranent got off to fine start to the season. Kenny Fisher opened Tranent’s account in the first half, but Stuart McDonald equalised for St Andrews to take the teams in level at the break. Mike Toyovich gave Tranent the lead again, with Loyd Fiddler adding a third. Lee Duffy pulled a goal back for the visitors.

Tranet: Horne, Hawkins, Toyovich, Smeaton, Kerr, Janyczk, Fiddler, Fearney, Fisher, Ferguson, Watters. Unused subs: Smith, Gay, Paterson, Jackson.

St Andrews: Not Available.