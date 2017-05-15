Juniors wrap: Bonnyrigg keep up charge | Blow for Musselburgh

Here’s how the rest of the region’s teams got on in the Juniors this weekend ...

Super League: Jeanfield Swifts 1, Bonnyrigg Rose 3

Bonnyrigg kept up their challenge for the Super League title with another three points. They controlled the first half and were good value for their-two goal lead courtesy of a Scott Gray rocket and an Andy Kidd strike. Swifts came more into the game in the second half and pulled a goal back through Robbie Holden. However, Bonnyrigg found the clinching goal with a fine Wayne McIntosh header. The game ended on a sour note with Danny Kelly of Swifts and Andy Kidd of Rose both picked up red cards.

Jeanfield: Mitchell, Anderson, Fleming, Anton, Dewar, Smith, Mollison, Holt, Holden, Kelly, Yates. Subs: Donavan, McDermid, Gunnion, Scott, Trialist.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Brett, Orwu. Moyes, Kidd, Horne, Gray, Turner, McGachie, Nelson, McIntosh. Subs: Young, Jamieson, Trialist, Patarek.

Super League: Musselburgh Athletic 1, Broughty Athletic 2

Musselburgh took a blow to their hopes of avoiding relegation as they went down at home to Broughty. The hosts dominated possession in the first half, but were thwarted by Broughty keeper John Sinclair, who made several fine saves to keep the scores level. Broughty came more into the game in the second half and on 55 minutes were awarded a soft penalty when the ball was adjudged to have hit the arm of Keith Murray and Ross McCord converted the spot-kick. Musselburgh pushed for an equaliser, but were again denied by keeper Sinclair before in the final minute substitute Richard Roy tapper the ball home from close range. Musselburgh scored a consolation goal in injury time through Keith Murray.

Musselburgh Athletic: Renton, Lynch, Hogg, O’Kane, Murphy, Cherrie, Murray, Donaldson, King, Moffat, Thomson. Subs: Adams, Dunn, Gillan, Ralton.

Broughty Athletic: Sinclair, McCunnie, Blair, Fleming, Myles, Smart, McLellan, McCord, McConnachie, Clark, Lawson. Subs: Ross, Suttie, King, Roy.

Super League: Penicuik Athletic 2, Lochee 3

Lochee opened the scoring with a Michael Kirk header after 17 minutes, but Ryan McCallum headed an equaliser only 10 minutes later. Grant Buchan scored a second for the visitors after his first effort was blocked just after the half-hour mark. Buchan pounced on a short pass back to roll the ball into the net for Lochee’s third in the 58th minute. McCallum pulled a goal back in the 90th minute for his last goal before retirement.

Penicuik: Easton, K Scott, Noble, Hume, Forbes, Janczyk, Barr, Jones, McCallum, Somerville, Montgomery. Subs: S Scott, Sproule, McDonald.

Lochee: Fotheringham, Kirk, Whitehead, Ritchie, Lunan, McComaskey, Deasley, McNally, McMahon, Buchan, Cameron. Subs: Webster, Montgomery, Blackwood, Rollo, Winter.

Premier Division: Arniston Rangers 0, Sauchie 6

Sauchie secured their promotion to the Super League with this comprehensive win over a depleted Arniston team. Ryan Millar hit the opener in the 25th minute and fired home his second goal ten minutes later. Within sixty seconds Darren Cummings scored to give the visitors a three-goal half-time lead. Five minutes into the second half substitute Steven Higgins added to the tally before Millar was on hand again to complete his hat-trick. Arniston’s only shot on target came from Dave Jeffrey after 60 minutes’ play, just before Higgins grabbed his brace to complete the rout.

Arniston Rangers: Ritchie, Langdale, Porteous (Faulds 45), Jeffrey, Brady (Watson 70), McTernan (McFadden 60), Tobin, Somerville, Leslie, Kateleza, Deland. Subs: Doig, Ferguson.

Sauchie Juniors: Dolan, McFarlane, McCulloch, Topping, Fleming, Shirra (Shields 76) McTaggart, Morgan (Hutchison 82), Millar, Cummings (Higgins 47), Flood. Subs: Sharp, Greig.