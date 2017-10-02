Juniors wrap: Good wins for both Rose teams | Derby stalemate

Bonnyrigg players share four goals in victory, while Linlithgow Rose survived a spirited late fightback ...

SUPER LEAGUE

•

Bo’ness United 0

Dundonald Bluebell 1

The hosts thought they had taken the lead but debutant Ryan Miller was flagged offside. Lewis McKenzie almost put Dundonald ahead but his shot went narrowly wide. The visitors went ahead on 37 minutes with Gregg Meikle taking advantage of some poor defending to net. Barry Sibanda nearly made it two after the interval with a header. Despite having plenty of possession Bo’ness didn’t look like scoring, with the late dismissal of Alan Comrie completing their miserable afternoon.

Bluebell: Lennox, Durie, Drummond, Forbes, Wilson, Moffat (Patrick), Walton (Wedderburn), Sibanda (Martin), Smith, McKenzie, Meikle. Subs not used: Buchan, Mochet

Bo’ness: Marshall, Jacobs, Snowdon, Comrie, Campbell, Shirra, Walker (Gillespie), Gemmell, Sally (Keast), Scott, Millar (Wilson). Subs not used: Gibb, Murphy

Bonnyrigg Rose 4

Carnoustie Panmure 0

A comfortable win for Bonnyrigg although it took them until the hour mark to make the game safe. They were good value for their 2-0 lead at the break after well taken goals from Dean Hoskins and Ross Gray. Carnoustie missed the chance to find a way back into the game when Pat Martin sent a penalty high over the bar. They were made to pay for this when Mark McConnell and substitute Lewis Turner made the final result more empahtic.

Bonnyrigg: B Young, Brett, Brown, K Young, Moyes, Hoskins, Gray, Currie, McConnell, Horne, McGachie. Subs: Nelson, Martynuek, Janczyk, Turner, Andrews

Carnoustie: Robbie, Steel Cook, Buggins, Harwood, Roberts, Urquhart, McCabe, Martin, Dignan, Mair. Subs: Walker, Paterson, McGeehan, Conway, Cormack

Broughty Athletic 2

Broxburn Athletic 2

Broxburn found themselves two goals down at half-time through a deflected effort from Liversedge and a opportunist goal from McWalter. Broughty custodian Ross denied the visitors on numerous occasions including outstanding stops from Locke and Miller. Broxburn found a foothold in the game when Anderson finished off a superb ball from Nimmo to give the visitors a chance. The equaliser came on 71 minutes when Alexander Miller was in the box and was brought down with a high kick. Jack Beasley stepped up and he confidently scored from the penalty spot. It was a good, open game for the neutrals with both camps having claims to all three points.

Broughty Ath: Ross, McCunnie (Fleming 71), Suttie, Liversedge (Robertson 76), Winter, McConagh, McWalter (Smith 58), Hay, Kesson, McNaughton, Milne. Subs: Sinclair

Broxburn Ath: Wallace, Jack, Donaldson (Gavin 59), Purves, Townsley, Linton, Gillen (Scott 81), Miller, Locke, Gribben (Nimmo 53), Anderson. Subs: Downie, Donoghue

Kennoway Star Hearts 1

Linlithgow Rose 2

Linlithgow survived a spirited late fightback to take all three points and ensure they maintain their challenge at the top of the table. Ruarhi MacLennan smacked an effort off the post before Tommy Coyne opened the scoring from close range in the 27th minute. Owen Ronald looked to have sealed the points for the Rose when he slotted home in 71 minutes but Matthew Gay pulled a goal back in the 88th minute to set up a tense finish.

Kennoway: Paterson, McGowan, Johnstone, Partridge, Doig, Young, Gay, Rolland, Band, Craig, Muir. Subs: Davidson, Newlands, Brewster, Shaw, Collins

Linlithgow: Barnard, Gray, Devine, Thom, McKenzie, Lieper, Ru Mac Lennan, Shields, Ronald, Batchelor, Coyne. Subs: Malone, Turnbull, Sloan, McClair, Hill

•

SOUTH LEAGUE

•

Edinburgh United 1

Craigroyston 1

It was a disappointing first half as opportunities were few and far between although Mark Osborne and Chris Tobin went close for the visitors. Gavin Kneeshaw put Craigroyston ahead in the 63rd minute after a superb run from James Gray but it was a controversial end to the match when United were awarded a penalty after Peter Stenhouse was harshly red-carded for a last man tackle with Danny McAleavy stepping up to blast home from the penalty spot.

Edinburgh United: Newman, Grieve, Johnson, Richardson, McAleavy, Conlon, Mearns, Hendrie (McKinlay 45), Garvey, Young (Auriemma 75), Conaghan. Subs: Subasic, Sutherland

Craigroyston: Callan, Torrance, Swan, Dingwall, Stenhouse, Mitchell (Wijelath 80), Guy, Kneeshaw (Mukundwa 81), Osborne, Tobin, D’Angelo (Grant 45). Subs: Donaldson