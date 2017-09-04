Juniors wrap: Lumbert Kateleza at the double for Penicuik

Have your say

Penicuik Athletic survived an early scare to ease through to the second round of the East of Scotland Cup with a 4-1 home win over Bathgate Thistle.

The Super League leaders went behind in the first half to their Premier League visitors as Stephen Horn capitalised on a defensive error to fire past goalkeeper Kyle Allison.

Johnny Harvey’s men pulled level almost immediately through striker Lumbert Kateleza’s header and went into the break ahead thanks to Keith Lough’s shot from outside the area.

Kateleza headed in a second from debutant Aaron Ponton’s cross on 64 minutes. On-loan Livingston youngster Jack Hamilton added a fourth just a minute after coming off the bench, when he netted via the post.

Holders Tranent were 5-4 victors on penalties at home to Super League side Sauchie at Foresters Park after 1-1 draw in normal time. Ben Miller had put the Belters ahead in the first half only for the visitors to level after the break. Lloyd Fiddler bagged the winning penalty for the hosts.

Bonnyrigg Rose began life without manager Robbie Horn with a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Dundee North End.

Under the guidance of caretaker boss David White, the New Dundas Park men eased through to round two with the goals coming from Lee Currie, Keiran McGachie and Ross Gray.

Bo’ness United made it 13 goals in just two games with a 7-0 demolition of Dundee Violet to continue their revival after a poor start to the season.

Goals from Fraser Keast and Murray Carstairs had the BUs cruising at the break and the visitors inflicted maximum damage in the second half.

Defender Scott Gibb, Keast, Marty Wright and a Chris Donnelly double got the Newtown Park men their second win in succession for the first time this season.

Premier League leaders Musselburgh Athletic romped to a 5-1 defeat of league rivals St Andrews in Fife.

A double from Jed Davie and goals from Declan O’Kane, Matti King and Conor Thomson secured a seamless progression to the next round for Calvin Shand’s men.

Haddington Athletic hit Kinnoull for six with a 6-0 win at Millfield Park.

A Chris Inglis double and goals from Lewis Temple, Scott Moffat, Scott Wright and Gavin Brown ensured Joe Hamill’s side are in the hat for the second-round draw.

Dunbar United secured a morale-boosting 2-0 win away Premier League rivals Arniston Rangers, while South Division outfit Craigroyston were 4-2 winners away to Livingston United.