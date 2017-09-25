Keith Lough set for shock switch from Penicuik to Bonnyrigg

Keith Lough, Penicuik Athletic’s top scorer last season, is set to join Super League rivals Bonnyrigg Rose this week.

The Evening News understands Lough was included in the deal put forward by league leaders Penicuik for Bonnyrigg frontman Sean Jamieson, which went through last week, with the 27-year-old scoring on his debut against Livingston United on Saturday.

Lough missed out on that match due to a family holiday and is set to sign on the dotted line for the New Dundas Park men upon his return this week.

“Hopefully there will be a new striker coming in to give Wayne [McIntosh], Keiran [McGachie] and Mark [McConnell] something different to challenge them,” said Rose boss David White. “We’ll lose his [Jamieson’s] goals, he’s a goalscorer, but we’ll move on from that and I’m certain the player coming in will contribute to the goals going forward.

“Johnny [Harvey, Penicuik manager] had made a few enquiries about Jamo, there were quite a few teams interested. He was just getting frustrated with his lack of games, which I knew; I’m good friends with Jamo so I knew how frustrated he was.

“He felt he needed to go to get games and with the deal on the table involving Keith Lough, I felt it was something that would benefit the team. I was surprised when the deal was put up. I know the strengths that Loughty has got, he’s a handful and I think it will be a good move for both parties.”