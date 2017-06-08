Kelty Hearts join EoS League as they follow SPFL dream

Super League champions Kelty Hearts have been admitted to the East of Scotland League for season 2017/18 as the Fife outfit set out on a path they hope will one day see them become an SPFL club.

In a move first revealed by the Evening News in April, Kelty will become members of the Scottish football pyramid from next season as they leave the Junior ranks after a 42-year stay.

Ambitous Kelty hope to be awarded their SFA licence as early as August, giving them automatic entry into the William Hill Scottish Cup every season.

A statement on the club’s Twitter account read: “The move to hopefully become SFA members and to compete in the East of Scotland League next season excites all at the club enormously with an ambition to move up the tier with the ultimate goal for us to be an SFA member playing in the SPFL.

“At present, we feel the East of Scotland, South of Scotland the Lowland League will be more appealing for non-league clubs in the not so distant future with more looking to improve on and off the pitch by becoming SFA members and to be part of the pyramid system which can only be good for Scottish football at all levels.”