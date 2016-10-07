Kevin Twaddle: Haddington have nothing to lose against Bonnyrigg

Haddington Athletic co-manager Kevin Twaddle has urged his players to enjoy tomorrow’s Fife and Lothians Cup tie at home to Super League champions Bonnyrigg Rose.

Premier League Hi-Hi are massive underdogs for the first-round match at home to Robbie Horn’s Rose who are unbeaten in their last 11 games.

The match has a similar feel about it to Haddington’s recent Scottish Junior Cup tie against Troon, in which they were expected lose, but emerged surprise 1-0 victors.

Twaddle admits they’ll need to ride their luck, as they did in that match, if they are to emerge victorious. He said: “It will be a really tough game. I like Robbie and what he’s doing at Bonnyrigg – he’s a good lad and a fantastic coach. They’ve got a big squad so I’m sure there might be a chance for a few boys who haven’t been getting a game and we’re the same as well. Saturday is a chance for some boys to get a game.

“The cup is not our main focus, that’s the league, but don’t get me wrong it would be amazing if we won. It’s a free week to try and do well against a top club.

“We’ll need a great bit of luck and need them to have an off day. I think any normal person will know we’ll be massive underdogs, but it’s a one-off game, the boys can go out and enjoy it without being under pressure.

“You’re always going to expect a few hard games but getting them one after another is quite tough. They don’t come much harder than Bonnyrigg, but we’re looking forward to it, it’s a game outwith the league.”

Holders Penicuik Athletic host St Andrews as they bid to retain the trophy they won in June. Newtongrange Star are desperate for a win and travel to Lochore Welfare, while managerless Linlithgow Rose host South Division Pumpherston at Prestonfield.

Broxburn Athletic entertain near neighbours Bathgate Thistle, while Arniston Rangers take on Crossgates Primrose at Newbyres Park. Dunbar take on Dalkeith in an intriguing South versus Premier clash, while Tranent are on the road at Newburgh.